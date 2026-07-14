‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Could Jumpstart a New Trilogy

It is no bold claim to say that Spider-Man is one of the most popular superheroes of all time. Since his creation, he has redefined what it means to be a hero, and brought Marvel to the forefront of the comic world. Spider-Man shares a similar cornerstone within the current MCU, played by the now fan-favorite Tom Holland. The beloved British actor is about to debut his fourth standalone film later this July, but it could only be the beginning.

Some fans have begun to speculate that ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ could jumpstart an entirely new trilogy, and producer Amy Pascal isn’t doing a great job quelling said rumors. Pascal kept her answers decidedly vague during an interview with SFXmagazine, likely not wanting to confirm or deny the fans’ assumption. The MCU is in a constant state of flux, even if Pascal did outright verify fans’ theories; everything is subject to change.

Producer Pascal Confirms a New Trilogy Would Be a “Dream”

Pascal has produced every Spider-Man film within the MCU, as well as the animated Spider-Verse films. She has clearly mastered the Wall Crawler in a profound way, and consistently delivers audience hits. Not every Spider-Man film has completely topped the charts, but they are clearly some of the best the MCU has to offer. Pascal could not outright say a new Spider-Man trilogy is in the works, but she did say it would be a “dream.”

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It’s clear Pascal isn’t the only one who thinks so, as demonstrated by some of Marvel’s latest press releases. In a video released by Letterboxd, Zendaya calls “Spider-Man: Homecoming” her favorite of the “first trilogy.” This might seem like a simple slip, but it has some massive implications for the franchise as a whole. Obviously, Holland and Zendaya would be the first to know if there were a new trilogy in the works, since they are two of the most important characters within the film.

Spider-Man might have lost many of his closest friends and allies, but that doesn’t mean they are absent from his films. Its more than likely Zendaya’s character, MJ, will regain her memories of Peter Parker before the end of the film. Whether or not she will forgive Peter for not reminding her of their shared time together is another story. Nevertheless, several claims indicate that their time within the MCU is far from over.

A Fifth MCU Spider-Man Film Is Rumored to Be in the Works

While neither Sony nor Marvel has outright confirmed its existence, a fifth Spider-Man film is supposedly in the works. The story would likely either follow “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” or another highly anticipated MCU film like “Avengers: Doomsday” or, more likely, “Avengers: Secret Wars.” Holland has regularly demonstrated that he is one of the most popular parts of the franchise, so both studios likely want to use him wherever possible.

Getty Tom Holland and Zendaya

Many fans have begun to believe that a second sequel and an upcoming film could signal a shift between Holland’s character and the role of Spider-Man. The fan-favorite has regularly talked about bringing Miles Morales into the MCU, which could significantly decrease his involvement. That being said, there could be several films where both Spider-Men collaborate, similar to the Insomniac Spider-Man video games.

All in all, a new trilogy could mean big things for Spider-Man and the franchise as a whole. Holland’s character is regularly one of the most engaging parts of the entire MCU, so it would make sense to give him another series of movies. Like the character of Spider-Man, Holland will probably be considered one of the cornerstones of the entire Marvel Movie franchise when it is looked at retrospectively.