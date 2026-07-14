Fox Reveals Fall 2026 Premiere Dates

Having previously unveiled its new fall lineup for the 2026-’27 TV season, the Fox network is now revealing the premiere dates for its programming when the new fall season begins.

Viewers will notice a lineup heavy on unscripted programming, and a shift in the longtime Sunday-night “Animation Domination” lineup.

All-In on Unscripted

As viewers have likely noticed, over the past few years Fox has shifted its focus from scripted dramas and comedies to unscripted fare.

That’s evident in the fact that there’s just two nights on the schedule — Tuesdays and Sundays — which feature scripted programming.

Tuesdays brings the medical dramas “Best Medicine” and “Doc,” while Sundays serves up a two-hour comedy block.

With Friday and Saturday nights devoted to sports programming, the remaining three nights of the week are chock-a-block with game shows and reality series.

In the former category, there’s “Celebrity Name That Tune,” “Celebrity Weakest Link,” “The Floor” and “99 to Beat.” The latter features Gordon Ramsay‘s endlessly popular “Hell’s Kitchen” and the celebrity-driven “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

Animation and Live Action on Sunday Nights

The biggest change viewers will encounter is on Sunday nights, with Fox tinkering with its long-time “Animation Domination” lineup in which four half-hour animated comedies are aired back-to-back.

Instead, the network is offering a mix of animated and live-action comedy by shifting the Joel McHale-starring “Animal Control” to Sundays. The sitcom will air immediately following “The Simpsons,” which has been renewed through to a 40th season.

“Animal Control” will be followed by returning animated comedies “Universal Basic Guys” and “Grimsburg,” with the latter featuring Jon Hamm returning to voice the titular detective.

A Lineup Reflecting ‘What Fox Does Best’

At the upfronts in May, Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade teased what viewers can expect to see in the upcoming season, and how that’s reflected in the network’s strategy.

“Our 2026-27 slate reflects what FOX does best — putting creative first with distinctive, returnable series and bold, character-driven storytelling,” said Wade in a statement about the network’s lineup for the upcoming season.

“With a strong foundation of returning hits and a carefully curated pipeline of new original series, we’re building a lineup designed to connect with broad audiences, drive performance in both the U.S. and around the world,” he continued, “and bring the consistency, scale, and momentum that position us strongly for the year ahead.”

Fox’s 2026 Fall Lineup Kicks Off in September

Fox’s fall premiere dates are listed below; all times are ET/PT unless otherwise noted.

Saturday (ongoing)

7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT: “Fox Sports Saturday”

Friday, Sept. 4

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: “Fox College Football Friday”

Monday, Sept. 21

8 p.m.: “Celebrity Name That Tune”

9 p.m.: “Celebrity Weakest Link”

Tuesday, Sept. 22

8 p.m.: “Best Medicine”

9 p.m.: “Doc”

Wednesday, Sept. 23

8 p.m.: “The Floor”

9 p.m.: “99 to Beat”

Thursday, Sept. 24

8 p.m.: “Hell’s Kitchen”

9 p.m.: “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test”

Sunday, Sept. 27

8 p.m.: “The Simpsons”

8:30 p.m.: “Animal Control”

9 p.m.: “Universal Basic Guys”

9:30 p.m.: “Grimsburg”