Fox Fall 2026-2027 Schedule: Renewed Favorites & Can’t-Miss Midseason Premieres

FOX has released its 2026-2027 Fall Primetime Schedule, bringing a lineup of returning favorites, new series, and can’t-miss midseason premieres.

The network is largely sticking to its familiar formula this season, with only a handful of changes to its primetime lineup.

In May, FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade offered a preview of what viewers can expect from the network’s fall lineup.

“Our 2026-27 slate reflects what FOX does best — putting creative first with distinctive, returnable series and bold, character-driven storytelling,” Wade said in a statement. “With a strong foundation of returning hits and a carefully curated pipeline of new original series, we’re building a lineup designed to connect with broad audiences, drive performance in both the U.S. and around the world, and bring the consistency, scale, and momentum that position us strongly for the year ahead.”

FOX Fall 2026-2027 Primetime Schedule

(Note: All times are listed in E.T.)

Mondays

8:00-9:00 PM — “Celebrity Name That Tune” (Season 6)

9:00-10:00 PM — “Celebrity Weakest Link” (Season 2)

Tuesdays

8:00-9:00 PM — “Best Medicine” (Season 2)

9:00-10:00 PM — “Doc” (Season 3)

Wednesdays

8:00-9:00 PM — “The Floor” (Season 6)

9:00-10:00 PM — “99 To Beat” (Season 2)

Thursdays

8:00-9:00 PM — “Hell’s Kitchen” (Season 25)

9:00-10:00 PM — “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” (Season 5)

Fridays

8 PM ET/5 PM PT — “Fox College Football Friday”

Saturdays

7 PM ET/4 PM PT — “Fox Sports Saturday”

Sundays

7:-00-7:30 PM — NFL on Fox

7:00-8:00 PM — The OT / Fox Animation Encores

8:00-8:30 PM — “The Simpsons” (Season 38)

8:30-9:00 PM — “Animal Control” (Season 5)

9:00-9:30 PM — “Universal Basic Guys” (Season 3)

9:30-10:00 PM – “Grimsburg” (Season 3)

FOX’s New Series for 2026–27 Season (Midseason)

‘Baywatch’

One of the biggest additions to Fox’s lineup is the revival of “Baywatch,” the iconic lifeguard drama that became a global phenomenon after its 1989 debut.

The reimagined series brings back the franchise’s signature mix of high-stakes rescues, romance, and beachside drama with a fresh cast and modern storylines. Stephen Amell leads the series as Hobie Buchannon, now a Baywatch captain following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch. The cast also includes Jessica Belkin, Shay Mitchell, Hassie Harrison, Thaddeus LaGrone, Noah Beck, and Brooks Nader, while David Chokachi returns as original character Cody Madison. Matt Nix serves as showrunner, with McG directing the premiere.

‘The Interrogator’

Fox is also introducing “The Interrogator,” a new espionage thriller starring, written, and executive produced by Stephen Fry. Set in Washington, D.C., the series follows former MI6 agent Conrad Henry, who leads a team of brilliant misfits tasked with cracking the minds of the world’s most dangerous criminals when traditional intelligence methods fail.

Jenna Elfman, Jessica Sula, Michael Beach, Luke Kleintank, and Maria Zhang round out the ensemble cast. The series is co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Lionsgate Television, with Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie serving as showrunners.

‘Marriage Market’

Fox is shaking up the dating show formula with “Marriage Market,” a new unscripted series set to premiere in 2027. Hosted by Whitney Cummings, the show follows singles who are ready to give up dating apps and let their families take charge of finding them a lifelong partner. Inside a unique matchmaking “market,” families meet and advocate for their loved ones before agreeing on

New shows coming in 2027-2028 season:

“Highway to Heaven”

“Stewie” (a “Family Guy” spinoff)

Canceled shows:

“Going Dutch”