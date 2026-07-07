Monica Bellucci Proudly Shows off Her Beautiful Lookalike Model & Actress Daughter

Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci has proudly shown off her beautiful lookalike daughter.

Deva Cassel, 21, is the product of Bellucci’s 18-year relationship (and 14-year marriage) to French actor Vincent Cassel. Like her mother, she is also both an actress and model. The two bear the most striking resemblance to each other.

As an actress, Bellucci is known best for appearing in movies like 2002’s “Irréversible,” 2004’s “The Passion of the Christ,” 2015’s “Spectre,” and 2024’s “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.” In that respect, her daughter has only recently started following in her footsteps with appearances in 2023’s “The Beautiful Summer,” and 2026’s upcoming movies “Le Fantôme de l’Opéra” and “Zero A.D.”

However, Cassel is currently making more of a splash in the fashion world. It is her look at a recent fashion event that her mother has chosen to show off to her social media followers.

Deva Cassel Looked Stunning at a Recent Dior Event

A clearly proud Monica Bellucci posted three photographs and one video of her daughter, Deva Cassel, dressed in a fabulous outfit for a Dior event.

The first photograph shows Cassel in a figure-hugging black skirt and white shirt, holding a black fan in front of a glamorous staircase. The second picture is a closeup of her holding the fan in front of her face. In the third and final image, Cassel strikes a more casual pose while leaning against a wall. The video shows her striking a number of different poses while holding the fan.

Sharing the post with her 6.3 million followers on her Instagram account, Bellucci, 61, captioned it, “❤️DEVA❤️ @devacassel attending @dior @jonathan.anderson Haute Couture.”

Bellucci then credited everyone involved in her daughter’s stunning look, including makeup artist Letizia Carnevale, stylist Aline Dos Santos, and hairstylist John Nollet Paris.

The star’s followers loved the post and Cassel’s look. They promptly flocked to the comments section to have their say on it.

Bellucci’s Followers Praise ‘Stunning’ Cassel

Getty Deva Cassel.

The comments section of Monica Bellucci’s post about her daughter is teeming with lovely comments from the star’s fans and followers.

One of her followers commented, “Необычная красота очень на маму похожа, как будто из другой эпохи заглянула к нам.” It translates as, “The unusual beauty is very much like the mother, as if she had peeked into our world from another era.”

Another follower wrote, “More and more like her mom yet still have her own charisma ❤️so beautiful !”

Someone else said, “The outfit is stunning, especially that unique draping detail!”

“Magnifique 💯❤️,” proclaimed another Instagram user.

Meanwhile, one individual noted, “The apple does not fall far from the tree it would seem.”

Finally, a female follower wrote, “The first time I saw your picture years ago I think you have one of the pretiest face I saw… After that I learn the Monica Belluci is your mother. You both are really the most beautiful women in the earth for me. From woman to woman ❤️❤️❤️.”

There’s little wonder Bellucci is so proud of her daughter. She’s certainly following in her footsteps when it comes to wowing people and making an impact in the fashion world.

Monica Bellucci and Deva Cassel’s filmographies and some personal info were courtesy of IMDb.