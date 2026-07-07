Josh Duhamel, 53, Melts Hearts With Adorable Photo of Baby Girl Rocca: ‘My Little Sweetie Bird’

Josh Duhamel waited 53 years to become a girl dad, and now he is soaking in every minute. The actor shared a new selfie cradling his 7-week-old daughter, Rocca, in the crook of his arm, her wide eyes staring up while he kept a straight face. “Not sad, just really focusing on getting this selfie with my little sweetie bird,” he joked in the caption.

Fans and Famous Friends React to Josh Duhamel’s Selfie With Baby Rocca

The comments section turned into a full-blown love fest within hours. E! News summed up the consensus, writing, “she is so cute,” while Paris Hilton and Debbie Gibson let strings of heart emojis do the talking.

Fans went further, and many zeroed in on the father-daughter bond. “She adores her daddy,” one follower observed, while another called the shot “such a great Daddy’s girl pic!!! Just precious.” A third gushed, “Oh good grief. She is beautiful. ❤️thank you for sharing this photo.”

Others could not get over the family genes, with one commenter writing, “Wow, you could see the resemblance! Beautiful baby,” and another adding, “She is beautiful like her parents.”

A few even ran with Duhamel’s nickname for his girl, replying, “Aah sweetie bird” and “Precious Baby Birdie.” One fan offered the new dad of three some simple advice: “These are the days. 💕Soak them up!”

Inside Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari’s Growing Family

Getty US actor Josh Duhamel (L) and his wife US model Audra Mari

Rocca de Leon Duhamel arrived on Saturday, May 16, the second child for Duhamel and wife Audra Mari, 32, and the actor’s third overall.

“Rocca de Leon Duhamel our baby girl is here 🤍🕊️,” he announced on Instagram at the time. The couple also shares son Shepherd, 2, and Duhamel is dad to Axl, 12, with ex-wife Fergie.

Mari revealed the pregnancy in a black-and-white Instagram carousel, cradling her bump in a half-buttoned top. “Adding a little girl to our story. We can’t wait to meet you,” she wrote.

Josh Duhamel Predicted His Girl Dad Era Would Hit Different

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Before Rocca arrived, the “Life As We Know It” star could barely contain himself. Speaking with E! News about his comedy “Preschool,” he told fellow new dad Derek Hough, “I don’t know what to make of it. I’m just so — I cannot wait to meet her. And I think there’s something about dads and their little girls. It’s different, you know?”

Fatherhood, in every form, has long been his favorite subject. “I just love being a dad. I love every single milestone,” he told People in August, adding that his boys have distinct personalities.

“My wife’s father is a big car guy and a collector of cars, and I think that Shepherd is very much like his grandfather,” he explained.

“He just loves cars… and all he wants to do is get up in the seat and just pretend like he’s driving. Even if it’s a little tricycle, he wants to get in there and pretend.”

Why Josh Duhamel Traded Hollywood Hustle for Home

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Meanwhile, the “Transformers” alum has built a life designed for exactly these moments. He splits his time between Los Angeles and his native North Dakota, with family escapes to a remote Minnesota cabin where everything switches off. “When I’m home, … my blood pressure drops about 25%,” he said in an episode of “In Depth with Graham Bensinger,”.

It is a world away from the grind he once chased, the pressure to “work, work, work … trying to achieve, trying to go get mine.”