Sylvester Stallone’s Former ‘Rocky’ Rival Shares Rare Birthday Tribute, Celebrates 41-Year Friendship

They may have played on-camera rivals, but their friendship has endured for 41 years. Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone fought to the bitter end in “Rocky IV.” However, their bond remains strong over four decades later, and the action star took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message for his longtime pal.

The heartfelt tribute as Stallone officially celebrates his milestone 80th birthday. For fans who grew up watching the high-stakes cinematic rivalry between Balboa and Drago, Lundgren’s message is the ultimate Hollywood feel-good story.

Dolph Lundgren Honored Sylvester Stallone on His 80th Birthday

On Instagram, Dolph Lundgren took a moment to honor his longtime pal, Sylvester Stallone, as the legendary action star reached his milestone 80th birthday. The emotional tribute quickly captured the hearts of fans worldwide. It offered a rare glimpse into a real-life brotherhood that has quietly endured.

Lundgren wrote, “Happy Birthday to my longtime friend and sometime sparring partner, Sly. I appreciate our friendship and you being a role model to me for many years. You still are and still kicking a**. Congrats!!”

Stallone responded, “Thank you, champ. I could’ve never done it without you, and I think you and me made history. I couldn’t be prouder for all your accomplishments. Keep punching, my friend.”

Fans were quick to respond to the post. They shared their remarks in its comments section.

“You and Sly gave us the toughest fight in the whole saga,” wrote one follower. “Love this friendship! I just watched Rocky IV over the 4th of July – a classic!!!” claimed a second fan.

“My youth right there,” penned a third Instagram user. “The movie that inspired many people to never give up,” exclaimed a fourth social media user.

What Was ‘Rocky IV’ About?

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“Rocky IV” kicks off with Soviet boxer Ivan Drago arriving in America, and Rocky’s best friend, Apollo Creed, stepping out of retirement for a flashy exhibition match against him. Drago brutally beats Apollo to death right in the ring, leaving a guilt-ridden Rocky desperate for revenge.

But to avenge his best friend and defend his country’s honor, Rocky agrees to an unsanctioned, winner-take-all match on Christmas Day in Russia. However, because the stakes are life-and-death, Rocky leaves his family behind to train in the brutal, freezing Siberian wilderness, using old-school, raw physical labor to prepare for the fight of his life.

The movie leans heavily into a Cold War showdown, contrasting Drago’s high-tech, steroid-fueled training regimen with Rocky’s gritty, bare-bones workouts in the snow. Furthermore, while the Russian fighter is backed by a clinical team of scientists. On the other hand, Rocky is fueled purely by raw emotion, lifting heavy logs and pulling sleds to build his strength.

It all builds to one of the most iconic, grueling final fights in cinema history, where Rocky faces a hostile, roaring Russian crowd that completely hates him. Ultimately, Rocky absorbs a punishing beating and slowly wins over the foreign audience, ultimately knocking Drago out in a legendary victory.

This particular film was not the only time Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone worked together. They appeared together in “The Expendables” (2010), “The Expendables 2” (2012), “The Expendables 3” (2014), “Creed II” (2018), and “Expend4bles” (2023). However, their respect for one another never wavered and evolved into a long-lasting four-decade friendship.