The Jonas Brothers Are Recreating One of Their Most Iconic Eras for Two Nights in New York City

The Jonas Brothers are taking fans back to one of the most memorable chapters of their career. However, the experience won’t last long. For two nights in New York City, the trio is revisiting a beloved era that longtime fans know by heart.

The special event promises a healthy dose of nostalgia. It promises to celebrate the music and moments that defined the brothers’ rise to fame. Fans have already begun sharing their excitement online as anticipation builds for the limited engagement.

All the Details of the Jonas Brothers’ Iconic Throwback Event

On July 7, Kevin, Joe, and former “Voice” coach Nick Jonas shared details of a limited-run, two-night event at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The post read, “JUST ANNOUNCED: Jonas Brothers will bring The Burning Up Tour All Over Again to The Garden on Aug 20 & 21! Chase cardholders get early ticket access starting this Wed, July 8, at 10 am thru Thu, July 9, at 10 pm, while supplies last.”

“Access venue presale tickets starting this Thu, July 9 at NOON with code SOCIAL. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Fri, July 10 at 10 am.”

The Jonas Brothers “Burning Up” era began on June 19, 2008. The band released their third LP, “A Little Bit Longer.” It spawned a trio of hits, including “Burnin’ Up,” “Lovebug,” and “Tonight.”

The album was a massive success. The music video for “Burnin’ Up” debuted on Disney Channel on June 20, 2008, immediately following the premiere of the television movie, “Camp Rock.:

The video had the brothers starring in over-the-top action movies as secret agents, detectives and martial arts heroes. The video also includes appearances from Selena Gomez, David Carradine, Robert Davi, and Danny Trejo.

The Jonas Brothers Shared the Big News on Their Podcast

In an episode of their podcast “Hey Jonas,” Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas shared details of the surprise dates with their followers.

“Okay we’ve got big news guys. Guess what?” Joe asked.

“We were sitting around thinking, ‘what were some of our favorite shows we’ve ever played’ and Madison Square Garden came up a few times,” he added.

“Big, big, nights,” Kevin added.

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Joe continued, “We were also on a tour way back called the ‘Burnin’ Up Tour.'” Nick continued, “So we thought, what could we do to cap off what’s going to be an epic week for us?”

“We’ve got the ‘Camp Rock 3’ premiere, which we are executive producing and doing a cameo in. Then we’ve got the Disney Legends induction. We’re going to cap all this off by going to Madison Square Garden on August 20 and 21 for the ‘Burnin’ Up All Over Again’ celebration.”

Jonas Brothers have not yet announced any other dates in connection with this fun fan throwback. The band’s most recent major tour, the “JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour,” began at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 10, 2025. The 20th-anniversary tour celebrated the band’s career and seventh studio album, and officially concluded on December 30, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida.