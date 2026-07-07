Hilary Duff Comes Clean with Bath & Body Works Collaboration

With a new album and world tour, 2026 is shaping up to be the year of Hilary Duff. Adding to her momentum, the pop star is collaborating with Bath & Body Works to launch a juicy new body care line: Fruit Fusion.

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Fruit Fusion is Consumer First

Fruit Fusion is Bath & Body Works’ new body care franchise built around fruity fragrances and lasting hydration.

Beginning July 6, the collection launches online and in stores across the U.S. and Canada.

The lineup features four juicy, citrusy scents: Watermelon Whirl, Tangerine Twirl, Berry Bliss and Banana Blend. With a wide variety of products in the line, consumers can personalize and layer their routine.

Fruit Fusion combines four brand-new, juicy fragrances with fruit-fueled benefits.

From the product innovation and design to the campaign featuring Duff, the goal is to create a line that puts the consumer at the forefront of every branding decision.

“Fruit Fusion is a clear example of our Consumer First Formula in action,” Veronique Gabai-Pinsky, chief brand & product officer of Bath & Body Works, said in a press release. “We’re focused on creating high-quality, innovative products that deliver real performance and make people feel good, while showing up in ways that feel authentic and relevant.”

Hilary Duff Brings Confidence to Fruit Fusion Campaign

Duff will serve as a brand ambassador and creative partner in bringing Fruit Fusion to life.

The campaign kicked off with an announcement video, posted to Instagram. In the video, Duff lip-syncs to “Tempted” by Squeeze. As water falls down around her, she lathers and spritzes products from the line, even using a bottle as a microphone.

From her juicy lips to her glossy wet hair look, Duff shines from head to toe. Her radiant confidence and long-standing love of Bath & Body Works make her the perfect face of the campaign.

“For me, it’s always about feeling good in your own skin and choosing what works for you,” Duff said in the press release. “I look for products that work with my routine and provide real benefits. Fruit Fusion by Bath & Body Works fits into that perfectly. The scents are joyful, the products actually deliver, and it’s something I genuinely look forward to using.”

Hilary Duff Reignites Millennial Nostalgia

Duff has made a full-force comeback to the music industry—and for millennials, it’s what dreams are made of.

In February, the singer released her first album in 11 years, “luck… or something.” The album debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200.

She is now supporting the album with . Dates are set around North America, United Kingdom, Oceania and Ireland from June 2026 to February 2027.

From costumes inspired by her iconic roles in “Lizzie McGuire” and “A Cinderella Story” to Y2K-inspired outfits and accessories, fans bringing millennial culture back into the mainstream during Duff’s tour.

With her latest collaboration with Bath & Body Works, Duff is embracing and elevating the nostalgia in a way that’s fresh and modern.

“When I look back at photos of myself that are embarrassing, they were also very real. I was just figuring myself out, and I think that’s something people are doing again now,” the singer told Bustle in an interview. “There’s something about early 2000s beauty for me that was really about experimentation. And I feel like I’m circling back to that now in a different way.”