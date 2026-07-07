Beloved ‘Law & Order’ Star Set to Host the 78th Emmy Awards

The 78th Emmy Awards will air on NBC on September 14, broadcast from L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater. Now, ahead of nominations, it has been announced that “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay will host the biggest night in TV. Notably, she will become the first woman to host the show since 2011, when Jayne Lynch hosted.

According to Variety, Hargitay released a statement regarding her hosting duties at the upcoming Emmy ceremony. She said, “Bringing important stories into the light has been the heartbeat of my career. It’s my great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards — in the 100th birthday year of my beloved NBC — and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers.”

She continued, “Whether it’s an actor or a director, a costumer or a sound designer, we are all so privileged to take part in creating television that unites us. Regardless of how, where, or when we watch, we are together in our laughter, our tears, our love of stories — and our delighted anticipation to see what happens next.”

NBC Has Released A Statement on Mariska Hargitay Hosting the Emmy Awards

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Typically, comedians or late-night TV hosts are tapped to emcee the primetime Emmy Awards. Naturally, there have been exceptions, but Hargitay’s appointment represents a major change for more recent years. For reference, comedian Nate Bargatze hosted the show in 2025.

In addition to Hargitay’s statement, Jen Neal, the exec VP, live events and specials at NBC/Peacock, has also shared thoughts about the upcoming Emmy Awards broadcast. She said, “Mariska has earned her place among television’s icons.”

The statement continued, “Few performers have left the kind of mark on television that Mariska has. For 27 seasons, she has brought strength, compassion and humanity to one of the most beloved characters on TV. As NBC celebrates 100 years of unforgettable storytelling, we can’t think of anyone more fitting to help celebrate the incredible legacy of television.”

The Most Recent Emmy Awards Broadcast Delivered Solid Viewership

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The 77th Emmy Awards aired on NBC in September 2025. According to Variety, the show delivered its highest live viewership since the 2021 broadcast, with over 7.4 million people tuning in.

The most recent viewership represented a healthy 8% increase over the 2024 Emmy Awards, which drew 6.9 million viewers. The continued success of the broadcast also comes at a time when many major awards shows are experiencing ratings declines, partly due to streaming and social media.

The ‘Law & Order’ Star Recently Concluded Her Run on Broadway

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Hargitay may be a legend on the small screen, but she’s also expanded into other areas of entertainment. Most recently, the actress conquered Broadway, starring in “Every Brilliant Thing” for a limited run. Her turn in the role began in May 2026 and concluded on July 5.

She appeared on an episode of the “Making Space” podcast in June 2026. In discussing the role, she said it “was terrifying… cripplingly so. It really came and grabbed me, and I had no idea what was happening.”

She continued, “I am comfortable at SVU. Are there days that are very challenging and scenes that are challenging? Yes. Am I always trying to get better? Yes. But I have been doing it for a long time, and there is a certain amount of expertise.”