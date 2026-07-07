Robert Pattinson Likens His Character in ‘The Odyssey’ to Jacob in ‘Twilight’

Robert Pattinson made fans laugh when he poked fun at the “Twilight” franchise while promoting his upcoming film, “The Odyssey.” While speaking to MTV U.K. at the film’s premiere, Pattinson explained how fun it was playing a character “that everyone is not rooting for.”

The People’s Choice Award-winning actor joked that he thinks audiences will actually root for his villainous character, Antinous. He compared him to Jacob Black, Taylor Lautner’s werewolf character in “Twilight.”

Pattinson then compared the plot of “Twilight” to Christopher Nolan’s epic fantasy blockbuster. He joked that, like “Twilight,” the latter features a woman who “can’t make up her mind between two guys.”

In “The Odyssey,” Antinous leads the suitors trying to marry Queen Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway. This occurs while Penelope’s husband, Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, is away and struggling to return home. Long before “The Odyssey,” Pattinson portrayed vampire Edward Cullen, Jacob’s romantic rival for Bella’s affections in the “Twilight” franchise.

Fans React to Pattinson’s Jab at Jacob

Getty Actors Taylor Lautner (L) and Robert Pattinson arrive at the afterparty for the premiere of Summit Entertainment’s “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” at the Hammer Museum on November 16, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

Many audiences came to know and love Pattinson as an actor through his work in the “Twilight” film franchise. But like Pattinson, fans couldn’t help but laugh when “The Odyssey” actor joked about his iconic vampire movies:

“He’s so unserious I love him,” another fan responded.

“He’s been waiting years for this joke 😂,” a third fan wrote.

“all roads lead back to twilight,” one user commented.

“I’m so glad he’s healed and can joke about twilight now, he seems happy,” another user posted.

“Rob comparing Antinous to Jacob Black is a gift I never thought I’d receive,” wrote one person.

Pattinson Has Long Since Moved On From the ‘Twilight’

Getty Robert Pattinson.

The “Twilight” films made him into a Hollywood star. However, Pattinson has been openly critical about the movies over the years. He said the “Twilight” films were “strange,” “weird,” and didn’t make any sense, and he also called his character “the most ridiculous person,” according to PEOPLE.

After the franchise ended with “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2,” Pattinson played a variety of high-profile film roles. Since then, he has starred in movies like “The Lost City of Z,” “Good Time,” “The Lighthouse,” “Tenet,” “Mickey 17,” and “The Drama.” He even played the lead in Matt Reeves’ superhero movie, “The Batman,” as well as the upcoming sequel.

Alongside “The Odyssey,” Pattinson will appear as the shapeshifting villain Scytale in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Three.” He will also portray “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen in A24’s biopic “Primetime.”Antinous is just one of many roles Pattinson has played that have helped him leave “Twilight” behind.

It’s unclear whether Antinous really is like Jacob. “Twilight” fans will be able to find out for themselves once “The Odyssey” hits U.S. theaters on July 17.

Though “The Odyssey” is very different from the “Twilight” franchise, Pattinson’s fans were delighted to hear him joke about the latter. They also expressed excitement for him as he explores new ground as an actor in Christopher Nolan’s fantasy blockbuster.

