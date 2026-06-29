How Matt Damon Plans to Work in Family Time While Promoting ‘The Odyssey’

A-lister Matt Damon is starring in one of the biggest films of the summer. As moviegoers eagerly anticipate the premiere of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” Matt Damon and the rest of the cast are gearing up for several screenings around the world.

Promoting a mega film such as “The Odyssey” is going to take quite a bit of time, hard work, and travel. Thankfully for Matt Damon, his wife and daughters are seasoned travelers. In fact, he thinks they’re going to enjoy seeing the world as they tag along on the trip.

Matt Damon Plans to Bring His Family on the Road With Him

Being one of the biggest names in Hollywood comes with a lot of responsibilities. However, Matt Damon is truly a family man at heart. Despite his busy schedule, he always has time for his wife and daughters.

Together, Matt and Luciana Damon are the parents of four girls: Alexia, 27, Isabella, 20, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15. Alexia is Luciana’s daughter from a previous marriage, but Matt Damon feels proud to be her step-father.

“We are seasoned travelers in our family, just because I work all over the world. So my kids love to travel,” the father of four happily told PEOPLE.

Thankfully, there will be plenty of traveling in store for the Damon family over the next several weeks. With the premiere of “The Odyssey” inching closer, Matt Damon has premieres scheduled all over the world. While speaking to the outlet, he noted that there won’t be any downtime for a while.

“My decompression already happened,” the 55-year-old joked. “But we’re going to Europe, we’re going to do premieres in Mumbai, Beijing and Seoul. It’s a big push.”

“I’ll bring my family for a lot of it, so they can see some of these places,” Damon added.

Though it’ll largely be a work trip, Matt Damon will hopefully be able to take in some of the sights with his loved ones.

Matt Damon leads “The Odyssey” as Odysseus, but he wants to make it abundantly clear that he received no special treatment while filming.

“If you’re out on a boat in the middle of the ocean and you get caught in a storm, you get wet with everybody else,” the 55-year-old recently told PEOPLE. “Nobody’s getting a hot beverage that you’re not getting. You know what I mean? Everybody’s on equal footing, including Chris [Nolan], who was just as cold and wet as everybody else throughout the whole thing.”

“So that made it feel like we were really all in it together, because we were,” the actor continued. “I do feel really bonded with everybody who was on that movie, cast and crew, because it was so challenging for everyone.”

Anne Hathaway plays Penelope, Odysseus’s wife, while Tom Holland plays their son, Telemachus. However, there are plenty of other A-listers rounding out the cast. Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, and John Leguizamo also have important roles in the film.

“The Odyssey” hits theaters on July 17, 2026.