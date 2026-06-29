Years Before Their Split, Courteney Cox Revealed the Relationship Mistakes She Had to Fix

Courteney Cox and longtime partner Johnny McDaid have reportedly ended their relationship after more than a decade together. According to the Daily Mail, the split is so far “extremely amicable.” The pair are reportedly remaining close friends despite “living different lives.”

The news comes years after the “Friends” star spoke candidly about the mistakes she believed almost ended their romance the first time around.

Cox and the Snow Patrol musician first met in 2013 after being introduced by mutual friend Ed Sheeran. They became engaged the following year before briefly splitting in 2015. Just months later, they reunited and stayed together for nearly another decade.

In a 2016 appearance on “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” (watch below from the 28-minute mark), Courteney Cox reflected on the lessons she learned after the couple’s first split.

“We were engaged for over a year and then we broke up,” she said, before explaining that McDaid’s outlook on love was different from her own.

“The way he regards love is precious… You have to treat it in a different way. It’s more special. You coddle it.”

Cox admitted she recognized her own role in the breakup, saying she struggled with “codependency” and “people pleasing.”

“I definitely made a lot of mistakes that I see,” she said. “I definitely have learned a lot. And no matter what, I will be a better person from that breakup.”

After reconciling, Courteney Cox said their relationship felt completely different because “we have both really worked on ourselves on the parts that needed the most attention.”

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Therapy Forced Courteney Cox To Face Difficult Truths

Courteney Cox later revealed that the couple’s temporary split unfolded during a couples therapy session.

Appearing on the Minnie Questions with Minnie Driver podcast in 2024, she recalled expecting therapy to strengthen their relationship. Instead, McDaid ended their engagement almost immediately.

“We broke up, and it was really intense. We broke up in therapy,” she said.

“I didn’t know it was coming. He just broke up within the first minute.”

Cox admitted she was “so shocked” and “in so much pain.” But with time, she came to understand that McDaid “had to protect himself around his heart.”

The actress said the breakup prompted both of them to work on themselves before eventually finding their way back to each other.

“When we got back together, it was a different relationship,” she said.

She also credited therapy with helping her understand the deeper issues she had carried into relationships.

“What were the things from my childhood that I needed?” she reflected. “To not take things personally, my boundaries. I just went into myself and I had a great therapist.”

She Remained Grateful for What They Built Together

According to the Daily Mail, Courteney Cox later said she was “thankful” for their earlier breakup because it ultimately made their relationship stronger.

The couple never became engaged again after reconciling, but they remained together for almost another 10 years.

During that time, Cox frequently praised McDaid in interviews. In 2022, according to People, she called him “a great listener” and said, “I’ve never met someone more patient.”

“I love his heart, his intentions. His morals,” she added. “He’s extremely talented… he’s a poet and a writer. He’s just so smart, and I find that really sexy.”

McDaid was equally open about his feelings.

“I know that I’ve never loved like I love this woman,” he once said. “She’s my best friend. She’s my partner, in everything.”

Neither Cox nor McDaid has publicly commented on the reported split. But if Cox’s past reflections are any indication, the relationship shaped her in ways that will last far beyond their years together.

On a lighter note, watch a sweet interview between Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco Arquette here.