David Beckham Shares His 3-Word Message Following England’s Latest FIFA World Cup Victory

Former professional soccer player, businessman, and global icon Sir David Beckham has shared a three-word message following his native England’s latest victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Beckham, 51, was in attendance at the MetLife Stadium as England beat Panama 2-0 to confirm their passage to the second round of the iconic competition. The Three Lions will now face DR Congo in the round of 32.

Goals from Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich striker and England’s captain Harry Kane ensured the victory. Beckham took to social media to recognize the important contributions of both players in England’s win.

David Beckham Says Bellingham & Kane Were ‘Leading by Example’

Getty David Beckham at the England vs Panama match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sir David Beckham made five Instagram story posts following England’s 2-0 victory over Panama.

In the first one, as covered by People, Beckham shared a picture of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham celebrating Kane’s goal to make it 2-0 to England. He tagged both players and captioned the picture “Leading by example” to praise them both, particularly the captain.

Getty The picture of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham shared by Beckham.

The second one featured a picture of Kane again, this time following the match, with his arms raised in celebration. Beckham tagged Kane again and captioned the image “More records breaking.” That was a reference to the fact that Kane’s goal against Panama made him England’s record goalscorer in World Cup competitions. Goal number 11 put him one clear of Gary Lineker, who scored 10 in the 1986 and 1990 incarnations of the tournament in Mexico and Italy.

In the third one, Beckham posted a picture of himself watching the match and simply captioned it “Thank you New Jersey.”

The fourth one was a picture of Beckham at the match with his childhood best friend and business partner David Gardner, his close friend and long-time creative partner Mazdack Rassi, and Rassi’s wife Zanna Roberts Rassi, who is also a friend of Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham. He captioned that one “Fun match with friends.”

Beckham’s fifth and final story post was a video Beckham took inside the MetLife Stadium. It was of England’s fans singing Oasis’ iconic song “Wonderwall” following their team’s win. Captioning it “Sing it loud & proud,” he tagged Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Beckham Had a ‘Great Afternoon’ Before the Game

Prior to watching the game just a few miles down the road at the MetLife Stadium, Sir David Beckham posted about his enjoyable afternoon mingling with soccer fans in New York.

His posted comprised three photographs and two videos. The photographs were one of him with American soccer player Trinity Rodman and French soccer player Paul Pogba, one of him posing alone, and another with a large group of local soccer fans. The videos were both of him mingling with fans, which included taking selfies with them and signing autographs for them.

Fans and followers commented on the post en masse, with one of them, who featured in the post’s media, writing, “I MADE IT TO DAVID BECKHAM’S POST 😭.”

Another follower commented, “Oh you so kind with those fans 😍.”

Someone else said, “Jesus Mary & Joseph u look better with age 😩😂 Victoria is the real winner 😂.”

Finally, one Instagram user simply wrote, “My goodness this man is just so darn handsome 🙌❤️.”

We’re so glad Sir David Beckham is enjoying his time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup — and well done to England for progressing past the first stage.