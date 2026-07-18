Harper Beckham, 15, Looks So Grown Up With Lookalike Mom Victoria in NYC

Harper Beckham stole the spotlight during a stylish New York outing with her famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham. According to Hello!, the 15-year-old joined the couple at Caffe Portofino Paradiso, a temporary takeover of Caffe Paradiso in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood.

The teenager looked remarkably grown up while supporting her fashion designer mother. She showcased a relaxed sense of style with a black top layered beneath an oversized blue denim jacket. She paired the look with matching wide-leg jeans and open-toed heels.

Her long blonde hair was worn loose in soft waves. She kept her accessories minimal while posing beside Victoria and a vintage navy Fiat. The car was topped with a wicker basket filled with lemons, adding to the Italian-inspired feel of the event.

Style and Family Event in New York

The teenager’s appearance came as Victoria Beckham celebrated her beauty brand’s Portofino ‘97 fragrance. As reported by Hello!, the pop-up event ran in New York from July 16 to July 20. It was created around the story of a romantic Italian escape inspired by the early days of Victoria and David Beckham’s relationship.

Harper Beckham wore a look that reflected her own developing style. While Victoria is known for her polished fashion choices, her daughter opted for a more casual and youthful outfit. The contrast showed the different fashion personalities within the Beckham family.

Victoria looked elegant in a fitted navy midi dress. The former Spice Girl completed her outfit with brown peep-toe heels, delicate jewellery and sleek highlighted hair. David Beckham also attended the event, wearing a dark navy suit over a simple black T-shirt.

The beauty brand shared photos from the occasion and called it “a special day at Caffe Portofino Paradiso with our Founder & Creative Director, Victoria Beckham.” The company also said guests could “experience the world of Victoria’s signature fragrance” at the temporary location.

Harper Beckham’s Growing Public Presence

The New York outing followed several recent appearances during the family’s trip to the US for the FIFA World Cup. Harper Beckham joined David and Victoria as they supported England during the tournament.

She watched England’s dramatic quarter-final victory over Norway from the stands at Miami Stadium. The teenager appeared poised as she cheered alongside her family during the match.

Days later, Harper Beckham was also present when England’s World Cup campaign ended against Argentina. David appeared emotional after the semi-final defeat in Atlanta, where Victoria was seen comforting him.

Despite the disappointment, David stayed at the stadium and applauded Argentina’s players after their victory. His sportsmanship received widespread praise.

The family was joined at the match by Romeo, Cruz and Cruz’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

A New Chapter for the Beckham Family

At 15, Harper Beckham continues to make more appearances alongside her famous parents. She has attended sporting events, fashion occasions and important family moments while maintaining a relatively private life.

Fans have also noticed similarities between Harper and Victoria. Their hair length and tones, elegant style and close relationship have often drawn comparisons between the mother and daughter.

Harper Beckham’s latest outing suggests she is gradually becoming a familiar face at major Beckham family events. She may still be the youngest member of the family, but her presence is becoming increasingly noticeable.

As the Beckhams continue to share special moments together, Harper Beckham remains a natural part of the family’s public appearances while creating her own identity.