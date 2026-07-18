Brittany Cartwright Vows to Tell ‘The Truth’ About Jax Taylor’s New Romance

Brittany Cartwright is hinting that she has more to say about ex-husband Jax Taylor’s relationship with her former friend and publicist, Lori Krebs.

During the Friday, July 17, episode of her “When Reality Hits” podcast, Cartwright addressed the headlines surrounding the new romance while making it clear she is not yet ready to tell her full side of the story.

Cartwright Vows to Speaking Her ‘Truth’

Speaking with co-host Zack Wickham, the “The Valley” star said she plans to open up when she feels the time is right.

“All I’m going to say about this at this moment is I will be speaking my truth — the truth — on this matter very soon whenever I’m ready,” Brittany said.

For now, however, her attention remains elsewhere.

“As of right now, I am focusing on me and the most important thing in my life, which is my beautiful son,” she continued. “And as of right now, I’m just trying to protect my son and my peace and very soon I will be telling [my story].”

She also suggested that many people already have an idea of what has happened.

“I mean, I think everybody kinda understands what’s going on,” Brittany added.

Cartwright and Taylor were married for five years before separating in 2024. They share 5-year-old son Cruz.

Images Surfaced of Taylor & Krebs

News of Taylor’s relationship with Krebs surfaced earlier this month after the pair were spotted celebrating his birthday in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

According to an eyewitness, the two were seen showing affection at the Hotel Mousai pool and reportedly told others they were both “happily divorced.”

A source later told Us Weekly that the photos came as a painful surprise for Cartwright, who had considered Krebs both a trusted publicist and close friend.

“Brittany had her suspicions for years but always trusted that Lori had her best interest at heart and believed she wouldn’t do such a thing,” the source claimed. “There were rumors about them for years and Brittany always brushed them off. She always had Lori’s back and trusted her. They were very good friends and did not have a typical professional relationship.”

The insider added that Cartwright felt “extremely betrayed” after seeing the PDA photos.

Kent Spoke Out About How Cartwright Was Doing

In the wake of the headlines, fellow reality star Lala Kent revealed she stepped in to support her longtime friend.

On the July 15 episode of her “Untraditionally Lala” podcast, Kent didn’t hide her feelings about the relationship.

“These are two bottom feeders,” she said of Taylor and Krebs. “I cannot believe that people move this way in life.”

Kent also shared that she invited Cartwright on a spontaneous trip to Las Vegas after the photos became public.

“I’m not gonna share with you guys the details of what went on. Obviously, Brittany is one of my dearest friends and I want her to talk about it,” Kent explained.

She recalled texting Cartwright with an invitation to get away from Los Angeles for a day.

“I felt the need to text Brittany and say… ‘Hey, I got invited to Vegas for less than 24 hours tomorrow, and if you would like to come, I would like to get you out of Los Angeles and away from all the [expletive].’”

According to Kent, Cartwright responded, “I think that would be really good for me,” and the two headed to Las Vegas together.