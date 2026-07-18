All The Top Shows Returning to Netflix This Fall: ‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘Nobody Wants This’ and More

Netflix is gearing up for the upcoming fall TV season with some pretty big new offerings on the way, ranging from “Pride and Prejudice” to “East of Eden.”

In addition to the many new series and movies on the horizon will be the return of some hit shows fans have been anxiously awaiting.

When will they be returning? Netflix has announced premiere dates for some fan-favorite shows, while others are still to be announced.

With that in mind, here are the returning series that are confirmed to arrive later this year.

‘The Gentlemen’ Season 2

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This Guy Ritchie crime romp introduced Eddie a.k.a the Duke (Theo James), a British aristocrat with military training who inherits his family estate — and, he discovers, the illegal marijuana-growing operation hidden on its grounds.

In the second season, Eddie’s ambitions to expand his empire sends him to Italy, sending him on a collision coursse with the Italian mafia.

Premiere: September 3

‘Lupin’ Season 4

Netflix Lupin

Sleek and slick, the Parisian crime drama follows the exploits of “gentleman burglar” Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a master thief seeking revenge against the wealthy family that framed his father for a crime he didn’t commit.

The third season ended with Assane behind bars. And while plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, it’s easy to assume he’ll use his unique skill set to break free.

Premiere: October 23

‘Black Doves’ Season 2

Netflix Keira Knightley in ‘Black Doves’

Fans have been waiting awhile for this high-octane espionage thriller to return, given that the first season arrived way back in 2024.

“In Season 2, Helen (Keira Knightley) is still betraying her nation’s secrets to the covert organization she serves, the Black Doves. But after the misadventures of last Christmas, and with her husband, Wallace (Andrew Buchan), preparing to become prime minister, she’s walking a more treacherous line than ever,” reads the synopsis for the upcoming season.

Premiere: Late 2026 TBA

‘3 Body Problem’ Season 2

Netflix 3 Body Problem

This sci-fi epic was renewed through to Season 3, and the series’ creators promise that Season 2 will be even grander in scale that the first.

“The tone really changes once you get to the second season,” co-creators, writers, and executive producers David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo tell Tudum. “It’s much bigger. Things get wilder, the conflicts get more cosmic. Once people see it on the screen, they’re going to understand why we’ve been so excited for this season, in particular.”

Premiere: Late 2026 TBA

‘The Witcher’ Season 5

Netflix The Witcher

With original star Henry Cavill having flown the coop after Season 3, his replacement Liam Hemsworth will conclude the saga of monster-hunting Geralt of Rivia in the fifth and final season.

The fifth season will adapt the final two books in Andrzej Sapkowski’s series, “The Tower of the Swallow” and “The Lady of the Lake.”

“The time of the end is nigh: dark forces are aligning all across the Continent with villainous designs on Ciri. Even if Geralt and Yennefer save Ciri and reunite as a family, they will face unprecedented obstacles and enemies. The White Wolf’s final hunt begins,” reads the synopsis.

Premiere: Late 2026 TBA

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 6

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The series will be concluding with this sixth and final season, with Emily (Lily Collins) now single after her split from Marcello.

She’s set to return to Paris until an invitation from Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) — sent via postcard from his Mediterranean yacht, of course — brings her to Greece. Meanwhile, series creator Darren Star has confirmed she’ll also spend some time in Monaco.

Of course, the show is called “Emily in Paris,” so fans can be assured she will ultimately return to the City of Light.

Premiere: Late 2026 TBA

‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3

Netflix Nobody Wants This

A breakout hit for Netflix, viewers just can’t get enough of the romantic comedy centering on non-Jewish podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) and her rabbi boyfriend Noah (Adam Brody).

The upcoming third season picks up from the Season 2 finale, in which Joanne finally decided to convert to Judaism. As Bell tells Tudum, fans can expect to see the romance hit a bumpy patch. “Noah cannot be with Joanne unless she converts but doesn’t want her to do it for him. Joanne doesn’t want to change for a guy but wants to be with Noah,” Bell explains. “So there’s an incredible amount of friction.”

Premiere: Late 2026 TBA

‘The Diplomat’ Season 4

Netflix The Diplomat

The fourth season of this tense political drama picks up where the cliffhanger finale left off, after Hal (Rufus Sewell) and Grace (Allison Janney) secretly stole a Russian nuclear superweapon from a distressed British submarine.

Kate (Keri Russell) finds herself caught in the crossfire, left to navigate global diplomatic fallout and the heavy toll of her husband’s covert ambitions.

Premiere: Late 2026 TBA