Video Features Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hitting the Dance Floor at Wedding — and Swifties Are Loving It

Now that they’ve tied the knot, newlyweds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are clearly living their best lives.

That’s apparent in a new video that’s gone viral online, in which the couple are seen burning up the dance floor while attending a wedding.

Taylor and Travis Get Groovin’

While the just-married couple has been maintaining a low profile since exchanging vows in front of 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden on July 3, they recently jetted to California for the wedding of New York Giants star (and Kelce’s former Chiefs temmate) Juju Smith-Schuster and bride Laura Kruk.

Us Weekly reports that video has emerged from the reception, posted on an X fan account.

In the video, Swift and Kelce can be seen swaying in unison at the back of the crowd to the strains of “Swag Surfin’” by Fast Life Yungstaz. That song has become the unofficial anthem of the Kansas City Chiefs, so it’s safe to say that the pair are well acquainted with that particular dance move.

Fans Could Not Get Enough

Once the video hit the internet, it quickly went viral; as of the morning of July 18, it had racked up more than 580,000 views.

Naturally, Swifties were quick to chime in with comments.

“OMG she is living her best life. She really can be herself. So happy for her,” wrote one fan.

“What a dance,” another added.

“Slaying every move!” reads another comment, highlighted with a fire emoji.

She Posed for Some Wedding Pics

Taylor Swift may be the biggest pop star in the world, but took a down-to-earth approach as a wedding guest.

That was the case with Jayda Hawkins, wife of Baltimore Ravens safety Jaylinn Hawkins. A post she shared via Instagram featured several photos from the wedding — including one in which Swift happily poses with her for a selfie.

In another pic, Swift can be seen as part of a group of revelers.



The Dance Floor At Taylor Swift’s Wedding Was Poppin’

When it came to their own wedding, Swift and Kelce pulled out all the stops when it came to encouraging guests to get grooving.

That was the observation of one of the celebrity wedding guests: former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, who shared his impressions of the wedding in an episode of his podcast, “The Other Football.”

“It was top notch,” Gronkowksi said of the Madison Square Garden nuptials.

“Hats off to Taylor and Trav” he added, revealing that after the couple exchanged vows, guests tore it up on the dance floor.

“And the dance floor, that’s the one thing, it was poppin,’” he added.

That shouldn’t be too surprising, considering that music was provided by the likes of Steve Nicks, Paul McCartney and Avril Lavigne, who performed her hit “Sk8ter Boi” for the newlyweds.

“But she was awesome,” said sports analyst and fellow wedding guest Rob McAfee of Lavigne, during an edition of “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“And to be clear, those musicians, really cool, like one would just call out the other, and then they would come up and they would just do their [stuff],” McAfee added.