Avril Lavigne Serenaded Taylor Swift With An Iconic Hit At Star-Studded Wedding

There have been multiple reports of the many music stars who performed at the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Now, a wedding guest is coming forward to share more details about the amazing talent that took to the stage during the reception.

Pat McAfee Revealed More

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee previously opened up about his experience attending the wedding, and in a recent edition of “The Pat McAfee Show” the sports analyst spilled even more.

This time, he served up some specific details about the incredible roster of singers who performed.

Avril Lavigne Dusted Off a Classic

Speaking to his listeners, McAfee revealed that one of the stars who hit the stage was Avril Lavigne, who performed her most iconic hit.

“I guess me saying Avril Lavigne played ‘Sk8er Boi’ was the first time that it came out,” he said.

“But she was awesome. And to be clear, those musicians, really cool, like one would just call out the other, and then they would come up and they would just do their [stuff],” McAfee added.

Ice Spice Also Performed

As McAfee explained, he wasn’t familiar with the music of all the performers who entertained wedding guests.

“Yeah, you know and I don’t know some of their songs,” he recalled. “Like Ice Spice was there, obviously she’s very tight with Taylor. I don’t know her song. I don’t know it, but I would like to say she put out a lot of energy up there.”

Avril Lavigne Won a Prize

Not only did Lavigne perform at the wedding, she also walked away a winner.

Page Six reported that the Canadian rocker was among the celebs to win one of the pricey prizes that the newlyweds gave away via raffle during the reception.

“Avril Lavigne was the lucky winner of one of those luxury handbags at Taylor Swift’s wedding raffle, we hear,” the outlet claimed. “A source told us that Lavigne won a Chanel bag at the starry nuptials!”

Paul McCartney Dusted Off a Beatles Classic

Of course, Lavigne and Ice Spice weren’t the only ones who took to the MSG stage on that magical night.

Arguably the biggest superstar to perform was Paul McCartney, who was reportedly introduced by Swift’s mother.

“After the ceremony, Taylor’s mom Andrea invited everyone into the reception room where the stage was set up,” an insider told People.

The source revealed that Sir Paul performed his Beatles classic “I Want to Hold Your Hand” — the first time he’d performed that particular song in public since The Beatles’ final concert at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park in 1966.

Paul McCartney Can Relate to Taylor Swift’s Success

It’s fair to say that Taylor Swift is the music’s biggest act at this point in history, much like The Beatles dominated the scene in their day.

In fact, McCartney has confirmed that he sees the similarites between her success and that of his former band.

“You do see the parallel, you know — the fame and the amount of fame,” McCartney once told BBC Radio 2.