Is There a New James on ‘General Hospital’?

James (Gary James Fuller) on “General Hospital” looked different in the July 16 episode of the hit ABC soap. The young boy had a new face, and Fuller was missing, leading fans to wonder if Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) son had been recast.

What Happened to James on ‘General Hospital’?

Fuller has played the role of James since 2023, but on the most recent episode, the character was portrayed by a different young actor. Easton Winn was in the role of James, but he isn’t sticking around.

Soap Opera Digest reports that Fuller was unable to film the pivotal episode due to sustaining serious injuries in a bike accident. The outlet didn’t indicate how many episodes Winn would appear in as James.

Winn made his acting debut on “General Hospital” in an important episode of the ABC soap. James learned the truth that his father, Nathan, was really dead, and the man he thought was his father was really his never-before-heard-of bad seed uncle, Cassius (Ryan Paevey).

The young actor did a great job tackling scenes with soap vets, Kristina Wagner (Felicia), Josh Kelly (Cody), and Kathleen Gati (Liesl). Winn held his own very well in scenes that broke Cody and James’ close bro bond, taking their relationship in a new direction.

“General Hospital” fans may remember that Fuller posted a photo to Instagram in June of him in the hospital following the accident. The soap star joked about how he channeled James, who “General Hospital” fans know has ended up in the Emergency Room more than once on the show.

Fuller explained that he had two surgeries and spent a week in the hospital, but that he was on the mend. The actor gave mad props to the doctors and nurses who cared for him after his accident.

“One of the coolest parts of all of this was seeing how many people were rooting for me. My General Hospital family checked in with FaceTime calls, messages, and encouragement. I got so much love from my castmates, casting, wardrobe, my studio teachers, agents, manager, and so many people behind the scenes. It meant a lot to know I had such a big team cheering me on while I recovered,” he expressed in part of his social media message.

A couple of weeks later, Paevey had a night out with Fuller and his family in Las Vegas that showed the young star was doing much better.

James Gary Fuller Jams Out With ‘General Hospital’ Co-Stars

Earlier this month, Fuller shared a behind-the-scenes video of him with several of his “General Hospital” co-stars jamming out on set. The footage was taken before his bike accident.

In the video, Fuller revealed he, Bluesy Burke (Charlotte), and Asher Antonyzyn (Danny) turned their on-set classroom into a jam session. The three are playing instruments and singing, having the best time, along with real-life musician co-star, Giovanni Mazza (Gio).

“Throwback to being on set filming episodes that aired last week: Learned lines ✔️ Filmed scenes ✔️ Started an unofficial classroom instrument band for absolutely no reason ✔️😂🎸 Someone tell @fallontonight we’re available. #GeneralHospital #TimeOfYourLife #BehindTheScenes #JimmyFallonStyle #GreenDay,” Fuller wrote as his caption.

Mazza jumped into the comments to ask, “Sooo what’s are band name?”, while Antonyzyn declared, “ New album dropping soon 🎶🎵” and Burke said, “come see us at coachella 🔥.” Cameron Mathison (Drew) left several clapping emojis for the young stars in the comments section of the fun social media share.