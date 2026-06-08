Kirsten Storms Breaks Silence on Ex-Brandon Barash’s Allegations & ‘General Hospital’ Future

“General Hospital” star Kirsten Storms has broken her silence on the restraining order filed by her ex-husband, Brandon Barash, and her future on the ABC soap. The fan favorite actress didn’t hold back, getting brutally honest about life, the last couple of years as she dealt with a serious health crisis and some serious personal issues.

Kirsten Storms Breaks Silence on Ex- Brandon Barash’s Restraining Order

In April, Barash, who shares a 12-year-old daughter, Harper, with Storms, filed and was granted a restraining order against the actress. Barash claimed that financial struggles, house instability, and issues with substance abuse were creating an unsafe environment for their daughter.

Storms has now addressed those allegations in an Instagram post. She also gave an update on her ongoing hacking crisis that has taken over her life since she moved to Franklin, Tennessee, in 2025.

“I’m sure some of you guys have read the stories online regarding a situation involving something my ex-husband is currently trying to claim. Because I did see one story online stating I reported the apartment break-in AFTER he filed something against me in court, I really need to address this entire issue,” she began her lengthy message.

Storms admitted she was addressing the allegations because she had proof of the break-in at her apartment, which was real, and those false claims put her life in danger. The “Days of Our Lives” alum declared that the new narrative takes the focus away from the fact that someone was entering her home when she was out of town for medical treatment.

Over the past couple of months, Storms has shared photos from the break-in, which she talked about again in her new social media message. Storms confirmed that the break-in occurred last summer, months before Barash filed the restraining order. The actress reiterated she has evidence to back up her claims, including a police report with the Franklin Police Department.

“I waited to post about the break-in on my Instagram for a few months. I had already moved out of the building and honestly, it’s been something that is difficult to accept happened pretty much as soon as I moved out here,” Storms expressed.

Moving to a new state as a single mom, having the break-in and hacking occur, and dealing with a brain aneurysm have taken a toll on Storms.

“I haven’t been online much because of how the circumstances have been twisted into something it shouldn’t be. This has been a very serious thing for me to go through,” the soap star shared before thanking fans for their help during this time, especially as she asked for assistance with her hacking problem.

Barash has not spoken out on the restraining order against Storms as of this writing.

Kirsten Storms Addresses Future on ‘General Hospital’

After taking a break from the show in 2025, Storms returned in February 2026, when Maxie woke up from a coma. However, Maxie hasn’t been seen in months. The ABC soap has been using various reasons to explain why Maxie isn’t around.

In her social media share, Storms gave an update on her status with “General Hospital”, a show she has worked on for over 20 years.

“As for what my future, where GH is concerned. Given what’s been going on, I can’t say I will be comfortable heading back to Los Angeles and returning to work. This has been an eye-opening experience about the downside of my profession. My daughter is my entire life; she is (and always will be) my first priority,” she explained.

The actress confirmed she was comfortable in Tennessee and that is where she plans to stay for now.