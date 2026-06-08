‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (June 8): Liam Wants More From Wyatt After Getting HFTF Diamond

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for Monday, June 8, reveal that Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) and Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) take their relationship to the next level.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) come to an understanding. Plus, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) asks Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) to permanently become part of Logan.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Begs Wyatt

On Monday, Liam continues to urge Wyatt to join Logan. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers say he’s more determined to have his brother on the team after he successfully obtained the Hope for the Future diamond.

Liam believes Wyatt’s skills will be of great use to Logan and could strengthen the company even more.

Wyatt is still skeptical about joining because of Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), but Liam assures him their father is a changed man.

Wyatt is no longer with Flo Logan (Katrina Bowden), so a new job at Logan could be the opportunity he needs to put down roots in LA again and be with his family.

Electra & Will Are Inseparable

CBS Electra Forrester and Will Spencer

At the beach house, Electra and Will continue to celebrate moving in together. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that the couple takes things to the next level, so they might seal the deal with a passionate night.

Will and Electra put the recent office drama behind them as they focus on their relationship. And with Will settling in his new role at Logan, the couple has even more reason to believe they’re headed in the right direction.

Meanwhile, RJ Forrester (Brayan Nicoletti) and Dylan (Sydney Bullock) are getting closer this week. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that the two heat up the dance floor and the bedroom. Did they finally move on from Electra and Will respectively?

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke & Katie Come to an Understanding

Also on Monday, Brooke and Katie reached an agreement following a heated confrontation. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers suggest that Brooke may insist that she still wants the best for Katie despite their rivalry.

Spoilers tease that Katie smugly hinted that a little “hope” is all she needs to make Logan a success. Of course, viewers know she’s referring to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), who is now fully embracing her new job.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week reveal that Hope and Deke Sharpe (Harrison Cone) kick off their Logan gig with an in-house preview of their latest designs. Were the Forresters wrong to dismiss Logan?

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers (June 8-12):

Monday, June 8: Will and Electra take their relationship to the next level; Brooke and Katie come to an understanding; Liam asks Wyatt to permanently become part of the team at Logan.

Tuesday, June 9: R.J. and Dylan grow closer; Bill and Katie look forward to the future.

Wednesday, June 10: Dylan is apprehensive about jeopardizing her role at Forrester; Hope and Deke host a mini in-house fashion preview.

Thursday, June 11: Ridge wonders if there is a new woman in R.J.’s life.

Hope gets disappointing news; Fanny Greyson makes a return to Los Angeles.

Friday, June 12: Remy learns surprising information; Steffy demands answers from Katie.