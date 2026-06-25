‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (June 25): Hope’s Lies Pile Up – Guilt Eats Her Alive

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for Thursday, June 25, reveal that Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) is sworn to secrecy, but struggles to keep the truth from Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace).

Meanwhile, things get awkward for Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) as their web of lies grows.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Will Hides the Truth

On Thursday, Will finds himself in a difficult situation after being forced to keep more secrets from Electra.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers note that Will has been hiding the truth about Hope’s new role at Logan from Electra, and now he’s forced to deepen the deception with even more lies.

Will recently found out about Logan’s jewelry line that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) are cooking up.

Given that Electra oversees Forrester Creations’ jewelry line, Will is concerned about how she’ll react to the news.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers say Will finds out about the Hope for the Future diamond and its grand reveal in Hope’s upcoming debut.

Electra recently mentioned the prized jewelry piece and expressed a desire to have something similar as the crown jewel of her own collection.

Electra may end up opening up to Will about it soon, putting him in a tough spot. Will he protect his parents’ secret, or risk everything by telling his girlfriend the truth?

Hope & Liam’s Awkward Moment

Also on Thursday, Hope panicked over Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) surprise visit to Logan.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers reveal that she sent Deke Sharpe (Harrison Cone) to Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) office to trick Brooke into thinking he was Logan’s new designer.

When Brooke called Hope, she was forced to pretend she had no idea Katie had hired Deke. As her web of lies grows, so does her guilt.

Later, Liam and Hope are caught in an awkward situation. “The Bold and the Beautiful” suggests Brooke might talk to them about Deke’s designer role at Logan.

Perhaps Liam and Hope will pretend to be surprised about the whole thing as they continue to hide the truth from Brooke.

Brooke is sure to be hurt when the truth about Hope comes out. Will their relationship be able to withstand the fallout?

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Weekly Roundup (June 22-26)

Monday, June 22: Donna finds herself in a difficult position; Bill puts pressure on Wyatt.

Tuesday, June 23: Dottie and Joseph are given an exclusive preview at Forrester; The date of Logan’s fashion show shocks the Forresters.

Wednesday, June 24: Bill and Katie use Forrester to their advantage; The Forresters find themselves suddenly on the defense.

Thursday, June 25: Will is sworn to secrecy; Things get awkward for Hope and Liam.

Friday, June 26: The House of Logan hits the runway.

Watch “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS.