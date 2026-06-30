‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (June 30): Donna Becomes Hope’s Collateral Damage

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for Tuesday, June 30, tease that the Forresters work to minimize the damage, and Eric Forrester (John McCook) is deeply hurt by Donna Logan’s (Jennifer Gareis) silence.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Forresters Go Into Full Damage Control

On Tuesday, Hope’s bombshell debut at Logan left the Forresters fuming. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that the fashion house tries to minimize the damage, and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is taking the lead.

Steffy springs into action as she deals with the aftermath of Hope’s shocking move. Eric’s couture launch is fast approaching, and Hope has clearly stolen the spotlight in the fashion world.

At this point, Eric’s comeback is not generating the buzz Forrester Creations had hoped for.

Steffy Takes Action

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers suggest Steffy steps in to do some damage control and reassure the press that Forrester Creations still has a bright future ahead.

Steffy may downplay Hope’s exit from the company and do everything she can to shift the spotlight back to Eric and their future projects.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Donna Pays the Price

Meanwhile, Donna pays the price for covering up Hope’s lies. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers say Eric is deeply hurt by her actions and considers it a betrayal.

It may sound hypocritical, though, as Eric once asked Donna to lie about him joining Logan not long ago.

Could the latest drama be bad news for Donna and Eric’s marriage?

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that Donna and Eric won’t be the only ones affected by the fallout. Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) and Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) will also find themselves at odds in the aftermath.

Of course, Brooke and Hope’s relationship will take the biggest blow. Will the mother and daughter still be able to work things out?

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers (June 29- July 3)

Here’s a quick look at this week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful”:

Monday, June 29: The Forresters are left reeling in the aftermath of Hope’s shocking betrayal; Spencers celebrate a major victory following a triumphant fashion show

Tuesday, June 30: The Forresters work to minimize the damage; Eric is deeply hurt by Donna’s silence

Wednesday, July 1: Electra struggles with another one of Will’s lies; Brooke makes it clear to Katie that their feud is just beginning.

Thursday, July 2: Hope pleads for forgiveness as she tries to repair fractured relationships; Ridge and R.J. fear for what’s in store when Brooke comes face to face with Hope.

Friday, July 3: Deke tells Remy he’s not ready to give him another chance; Will faces the consequences of hiding the truth from Electra; Brooke’s anguish over Hope’s betrayal leads to a dramatic breaking point.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS.