‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (June 23): Logan Beats Forrester Creations to the Punch

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for Tuesday, June 23, reveal that Dottie Reynolds (Morgan Fairchild) and Joseph Beasly (Jim J. Bullock) enjoy an exclusive preview of Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) latest collection. Plus, the date of Logan’s fashion show shocks everyone at Forresters.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Eric’s Couture Preview

On Tuesday, Eric’s newest collection is finally ready for preview. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that the Forrester Creations team is in a great mood as they look forward to their upcoming fashion show.

To hype up the launch even more, the Forresters invite two special guests for an exclusive sneak peek.

Dottie and her assistant, Joseph, get an early look at Eric’s newest creations and are blown away by what they see.

After the preview, Dottie and Joseph join Eric, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz), RJ Forrester (Brayan Nicoletti), and Daphne Walton (Murielle Hilaire) for a celebration.

Logan’s Launch Sends Shockwaves

However, the celebration quickly takes a turn when Dottie shares some shocking news. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers reveal that Logan’s surprise launch date is generating major buzz online.

“Logan is dropping their new collection, tomorrow,” Dottie tells the Forrester team.

Naturally, everyone at FC is stunned. Brooke even goes to confront Katie Logan Spencer (Heather Tom).

“How could you find a designer so fast?” Brooke asks Katie. “Well, we got lucky,” Katie smugly replies.

Later in the week, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie use Forrester to their advantage. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that the FC team is left with no choice but to be on the defensive.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers (June 22-26)

Here’s a quick look at what’s happening this week on “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Monday, June 22: Donna finds herself in a difficult position; Bill puts pressure on Wyatt.

Tuesday, June 23: Dottie and Joseph are given an exclusive preview at Forrester; The date of Logan’s fashion show shocks the Forresters.

Wednesday, June 24: Bill and Katie use Forrester to their advantage; The Forresters find themselves suddenly on the defense.

Thursday, June 25: Will is sworn to secrecy; Things get awkward for Hope and Liam.

Friday, June 26: The House of Logan hits the runway.

Comings & Goings

Jennifer Gareis is back as Donna Logan on Monday, June 22, and Friday, June 26.

Delon DeMetz gets more airtime as Zende Forrester on Tuesday, June 23, Wednesday, June 24, and Friday, June 26.

Denise Richards appears as Shauna Fulton on Tuesday, June 23, Thursday, June 25, and Friday, June 26.

Lauren Herbert plays Linda on Friday, June 26.

Morgan Fairchild returns as Dottie Bright on Tuesday, June 23, and Friday, June 26.

Jim J. Bullock also makes a comeback as Joseph Beasley on Tuesday, June 23, and Friday, June 26.

Watch the latest “The Bold and the Beautiful” episodes weekdays on CBS and streams on Paramount+.