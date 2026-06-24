Beloved ‘All My Children’ Star Faces Mysterious Health Battle as Fans Rally Around Her

A beloved daytime television star is receiving support from fans and former co-stars after news surfaced that she is facing a serious health issue.

According to a recently launched GoFundMe campaign, former “All My Children” and “Santa Barbara” actress Marcy Walker is dealing with an undisclosed medical condition that has created significant financial challenges. The fundraiser, which was established to help cover her living, medical, and personal expenses, describes the situation as urgent.

Walker, who became one of daytime television’s most recognizable stars during the 1980s and 1990s, has largely remained out of the spotlight since leaving acting more than two decades ago.

Marcy Walker’s Former Co-Star Speaks Out About Her Health Struggles

The fundraiser does not disclose the nature of Walker’s illness, but it does emphasize her need for support.

“Today, Marcy needs our help,” the fundraiser states. “While she has spent years giving her time, energy, and heart to others — both as an actress and later through her dedicated ministry and community work — she is currently navigating an ongoing health issue where financial support is urgently needed.”

Before Walker reunited with fans during a special livestream event on June 7, former “Santa Barbara” co-star A Martinez shared additional details about her situation.

Martinez, who played Cruz Castillo opposite Walker’s Eden Capwell on the long-running soap opera, addressed questions about the event’s ticket price in an Instagram video. Proceeds from the virtual reunion were directed to Walker to assist with medical expenses.

“Some folks have expressed disappointment over the cost,” Martinez said. “Now, out of respect for my partner’s privacy, I did not speak to the reasons for the fee when I first posted.”

He then explained why the fundraiser was necessary.

“The fact is, Marcy has been ill and is working hard to get well,” he continued. “And in the process, has come face to face with the financial challenges that so often plague those of us unlucky enough to need serious medical care in our country. She is in that need.”

Soap Opera Reunion Brings Emotional Moments for Fans

The June 7 livestream reunited Walker and Martinez for a conversation about their years portraying one of daytime television’s most popular couples.

According to Michael Fairman TV, the event featured memorable clips, behind-the-scenes stories, and reflections on the enduring popularity of Cruz and Eden.

During the discussion, Walker spoke about the impact the characters had on viewers.

“You hope that whatever you do in this life, that you’ll make an impact of some kind,” Walker said. “It doesn’t have to necessarily be wrapped up in success or career or anything like that, but I think we all want desperately to feel like our time here blessed someone. To hear that somebody’s life was even a moment better because of what we did is a massive gift.”

The event also included discussion about the possibility of working together again someday.

“There’s more avenues to pursue now than there have ever been,” Martinez said. “I would say just keep a good thought for it. I’ve been holding it for decades, and I fully intend to do whatever I can to make it happen. We’re engaged in trying to make it happen. And you know, we’ll see. I know we both want to do it.”

Walker responded simply, saying, “Amen.”

Marcy Walker Became One of Daytime TV’s Biggest Stars

Walker built a successful television career through prominent roles on two of daytime television’s most popular series.

She starred on “Santa Barbara” from 1984 to 1991 and earned widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Eden Capwell. In 1989, she won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress for the role.

She was also known to generations of soap opera viewers as Liza Colby on “All My Children,” a character she portrayed between 1982 and 2005.

After leaving acting, Walker chose a dramatically different path.

In 2005, she stepped away from Hollywood to focus on ministry work as a Christian youth minister. Speaking to Edmond Outlook magazine in 2012, she explained the decision.

“After a long time of praying, God told me that the scales had tipped, and I said I’m walking away from acting.”