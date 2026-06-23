‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers (June 23): Lies, Secrets, & Moving On

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for Tuesday, June 23, reveal that Nikki Newman hides the truth from Victor Newman.

Kyle Abbott chases a lead to find Diane Jenkins. Plus, Nate Hastings is asked to keep a secret.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Reveals the Truth

On Tuesday, Clarie Newman runs into Victoria Newman and learns the truth about Nikki’s condition.

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers tease that Claire is alarmed and asks her mother what’s going on.

“Everything that I’ve been afraid of is coming true. Your grandmother’s diagnosis is worse than you’ve ever imagined,” Victoria replies.

Victoria explains that Nikki has a tumor on her optic nerve and there’s a huge risk of blindness.

Nikki Lies to Victor

CBS Victor Newman gets suspicious.

In Nikki’s suite, Victor worriedly asks his wife about her headaches. “The Young and the Restless” spoilers say The Mustache admits he saw Nikki in pain yesterday.

However, Nikki lies and tells Victor she’s fine, adding that it’s all stress-induced. Then, she brings up Matt Clark living on the ranch, and another argument ensues.

Victor tells Nikki that, as far as he’s concerned, her headaches are self-induced. Nikki is furious and orders him to get out.

Before Victor walks out the door, Nikki hands him her wedding rings, and he takes them.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers: Diane Is Urged to Move On

Meanwhile, Kyle tells Jack Abbott that he followed Dr. Markham and learned that he lives deep in the woods.

Jack wonders if Diane is being held there, and Kyle says he hopes not. “Every time I asked Markham to give me Diane’s doctor’s name, he stonewalled me,” Jack tells Kyle.

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers say Jack advises Kyle to “tread lightly” because if Patty Williams and Dr. Markham find out they’re onto them, they might move Diane elsewhere.

Jack then tells Kyle that Patty wants him to divorce Diane and marry her. “We have to search Markham’s residence,” Jack adds.

Kyle suggests they call Detective Burrow, but Jack hesitates. Kyle says maybe he will break in himself.

Meanwhile, Dr. Markham and Diane begin their session. He asks about her relationship with Jack before the infidelity.

Diane admits it wasn’t perfect, but it was the happiest she’s ever been. The doctor wonders if it was just all in her head.

Then, Diane tells Dr. Markham about Jack and Patty’s intimate moment at the yacht and the events that followed.

Diane admits that in her darkest moments, she was afraid Jack would find himself drawn to somebody else. She also hated herself for being unwilling to forgive him.

“Maybe the fact that you can’t forgive him is a sign, to move on,” Dr. Markham suggests.

Coming Up

Wednesday, June 24:

Victoria urges Nikki to come clean with Victor.

Nick fights temptation.

Noah provokes Matt Clark.

Thursday, June 25:

Victor goes to great lengths to help Nikki as her condition worsens.

Jack weighs his options to help Diane.

Friday, June 26:

Victor makes a surprising discovery about Nikki’s diagnosis.

Jack and Kyle take a big risk with Patty.

Stephanie recruits Nate for a special project.