‘Young & the Restless’ Spoilers (June 22-26): Is Matt Falling in Love With Phyllis?

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for the week of June 22 to 26 reveal that Matt Clark drops a hint about his growing feelings for Phyllis Summers.

“Once upon a time, there was a man who had no memory, and he met a woman, and then he asked her out on a date,” Matt tells Phyllis.

Billy Abbott questions Jack Abbott’s plans. “All I really have to do is lure the doctor away from his house,” Jack tells Billy.

“And what happens if he becomes suspicious of you?” Billy asks.

Nikki Newman faces a health crisis, and Victoria Newman stands by her side.

“I promise you that we are going to do everything we can to fix this,” Victoria assures Nikki.

“This cannot be happening,” Nikki replies.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, June 22:

Victor tests Claire’s loyalty.

Patty threatens Jack.

Nikki receives devastating news about her health.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 23:

Nikki hides the truth from Victor.

Kyle chases a lead to find Diane.

Nate is asked to keep a secret.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, June 24:

Victoria urges Nikki to come clean with Victor.

Nick fights temptation.

Noah provokes Matt Clark.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Thursday, June 25:

Victor goes to great lengths to help Nikki as her condition worsens.

Jack weighs his options to help Diane.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, June 26:

Victor makes a surprising discovery about Nikki’s diagnosis.

Jack and Kyle take a big risk with Patty.

Stephanie recruits Nate for a special project.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Comings & Goings

Next week, Doug Tompos debuts as Dr. Nowling. Keep an eye out for him on Monday as he delivers Nikki’s diagnosis.

Lauren Koslow also makes her debut as Jill Abbott, temporarily filling in for Jess Walton.

Vivica A. Fox gets more airtime as Stephanie Simmons, as well as Beth Maitland as Traci Abbott.

Stacy Haiduk is up for more trouble next week as Patty Williams, as well as Jere Burns as Dr. Laurence Markham.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Young and the Restless.”

Monday, June 15: Diane has a rude awakening upon returning home to Genoa City; Traci holds Patty accountable for her actions; A mystery unfolds for Jack and Kyle.

Tuesday, June 16: Jack calls a meeting of the minds; Diane meets Patty’s partner in crime.

Wednesday, June 17: Nikki gives Lily the third degree; Jack takes matters into his own hands; Devon gives Cane a warning shot.

Thursday, June 18: Victor lays down the law with Matt Clark; Victoria worries about Nikki’s health; Phyllis hits Cane where it hurts.

Friday, June 19: Phyllis stumbles upon valuable intel; Sienna strikes back against Audra; Victoria confides in Claire.