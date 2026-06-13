‘Young & the Restless’ Spoilers (June 15-19): A New Face Brings Chaos to Genoa City

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for the week of June 15 to 19 reveal that things are going smoothly for Lily and Cane.

“We can do some pretty great things together,” Cane tells Lily.

“Yeah, I think we can too,” she agrees. “Come a little closer,” Cane flirts.

“Why?” Lily flirts back. “I want to tell you something,” he says softly, leaning closer as if going in for a kiss.

Jack confronts Patty about Diane, who has gone missing.

“You are looking so tired,” Patty tells Jack. “My wife is missing, Patty,” Jack fires back.

“Is Diane still your wife?” Patty mocks. “Cut the c***, where is she?” Jack rages.

Meanwhile, Diane wakes up in an unfamiliar place. “Hello? Is anybody here?” she calls out.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, June 15:

Diane has a rude awakening upon returning home to Genoa City.

Traci holds Patty accountable for her actions.

A mystery unfolds for Jack and Kyle.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 16:

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Jack calls a meeting of the minds.

Diane meets Patty’s partner in crime.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, June 17:

Nikki gives Lily the third degree.

Jack takes matters into his own hands.

Devon gives Cane a warning shot.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Thursday, June 18:

Victor lays down the law with Matt Clark.

Victoria worries about Nikki’s health.

Phyllis hits Cane where it hurts.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, June 19:

Phyllis stumbles upon valuable intel.

Sienna strikes back against Audra.

Victoria confides in Claire.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Casting News

Jere Burns is joining the cast of “The Young and the Restless.” TV Insider reported that the actor will make his debut on the show on Monday, June 15.

The outlet noted that Burns will appear in a multi-episode story arc involving his character, Dr. Laurence Markham. The newly created role is said to have ties with Diane Jenkins Abbott (Susan Walters).

Burns and Walters previously worked together on “Dear John.”

“I loved working with Jere Burns on Dear John, so I was thrilled when I was told that we’d be working together again on Y&R,” the actress told the outlet. “He was a fantastic scene partner in this upcoming story arc.”

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Young and the Restless.”

Monday, June 8: Victor determines Matt Clark’s fate; Lily makes Cane a surprising offer; Malcolm returns home to Genoa City.

Tuesday, June 9: Malcolm and Stephanie settle unfinished business; Sharon keeps her distance from Matt Clark; Noah hosts the opening of the new Shadow Room.

Wednesday, June 10: Christine sees Danny in a new light; Victoria and Kyle call a truce; Sienna stands her ground with Audra.

Thursday, June 11: Victor makes a shocking business decision; Nikki supports Nick with his sobriety; Stephanie shares a secret with Nate.

Friday, June 12: Victor questions Nikki about her health issues; Phyllis reaches out to Summer; Adam keeps tabs on Matt Clark.