‘Live!’ Host Kelly Ripa Dishes on the Wedding Photo She Never Shows

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos met on the set of the popular soap, “All My Children,” in 1995. They quickly fell in love before eloping in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996.

The couple went on to welcome three children and have their own talk show together. However, the “Live! With Kelly and Mark” hosts admit their wedding wasn’t anything glamorous.

In a segment on “Live!” Kelly Ripa admitted she still has one major regret about their wedding day.

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa Didn’t Have Any Flowers at Their Wedding

When Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa eloped in Las Vegas, cost was a concern. They opted for a wedding package that cost $179 at the time. However, the bride wished they would have at least had some flowers.

“I’m still sorry we didn’t spring for flowers, because I always think my hands look awkward,” the television host shared during a recent episode of “Live!” as reported by PEOPLE. “Flowers are extra. And, you know… somebody didn’t want to spring for flowers.”

Kelly Ripa pointed to her husband.

“The one photo that I never show is the [one] where I’m awkwardly posing with my hands because I don’t have flowers. It’s a very awkward photo,” she admitted.

Though the ceremony didn’t have any elaborate decorations, Mark Consuelos pointed out their marriage “stuck.” They didn’t need a theatrical Hollywood wedding to prove their love for one another.

“Yeah. We’ve been married [for] 30 years,” Kelly added. “You can go in there in the middle of the night, no one has to know anything, you know what I mean? And then throw your afterparty at Madison Square Garden.”

After 30 years of marriage, the couple is still in love now more than ever. However, not everyone was thrilled about their Las Vegas elopement. In fact, their families felt quite angry at the time.

“None of our parents like the fact that we eloped,” Kelly Ripa shared in a previous episode of “Live!”

“They [hated] that,” Mark Consuelos added.

“Spoiler alert: if you’re planning on eloping, your parents will hate that,” Kelly joked to their studio audience.

The Couple Created Many Wonderful Memories Over the Past 30 Years

Though their Las Vegas wedding lacked embellishments, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have shared many treasured memories. Together, they welcomed their children, Michael, 29, Lola, 25, and Joaquin, 23. The children may be adults now, but they’ll always be their parents’ babies.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. This is your reminder that the days are long but the years are short 💕💕💕” Kelly Ripa shared on Instagram in honor of Mother’s Day this year. She attached several photos of her children as infants, cradled in her arms.

“Happy Mother’s Day !!!! You are the best,” Mark Consuelos sweetly wrote in the comments.

“Such a good mama ❤️” one fan wrote. Many other Instagram users echoed similar sentiments, wishing the family a wonderful Mother’s Day celebration.

Fans wish Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa many more years of wedded bliss together.