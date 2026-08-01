Hunter King Sizzles in Sun-Soaked Bikini Photos With Sister Joey King

Hunter King is celebrating a bond unlike any other.

The Hallmark actress, best known for her roles in “The Santa Summit” and “The Professional Bridesmaid,” marked younger sister Joey King‘s birthday by sharing a collection of beach photos featuring the King sisters in bold printed bikinis. Alongside the sweet summer memories, Hunter penned a heartfelt tribute reflecting on the laughter, adventure, and happiness Joey has brought into her life.

Sisters Hunter & Joey Show Off Their Fun Summer Style

“My magical, whimsical, joy filled little Polly Pocket 🧚✨” Hunter wrote in the caption of her July 31 Instagram post. “Happy birthday (yesterday)!”

She continued, “From the moment you were born you lit up my world. The person who always brings the laughter, adventure, and the kind of happiness that makes everyone around you feel like a kid again.”

“Having you as my sister is truly the greatest gift! I love you to the moon and back @joeyking” Hunter concluded.

“I JUST LOVE YOU SO MUCH” Joey commented. Hunter responded to her by writing, “I LOVE YOU BEYOND MEASURE.”

Fans in the comments joined in by wishing Joey a happy birthday:

“Happy (belated) birthday to Joey! And Polly Pocket is/was the BEST!! 😂🙌”

“There’s nothing like sister, love and laughter💕”

“Happy birthday 🎈🎁🎂”

Hallmark Stars Celebrate Hunter After She Ties the Knot

The actress revealed that she and filmmaker Chris Copier tied the knot in a March 6 Instagram post, where she announced that the pair wed on Valentine’s Day in front of their families then celebrated at Medieval Times.

“Long ago, (on Valentine’s Day) we said I do in front of the realm (our families). We celebrated (at Medieval Times) well into the night (9pm). The end⚔️🏰 ,” Hunter wrote in the caption of her post.

Hunter’s Hallmark family shared their congratulations in the comments:

“What!!!!! Congratulations!!! So happy for you both!!! Huzzah!!!! Mead for all!!!!” Melissa Peterman wrote.



Lacey Chabert added, “Congratulations!!! So happy for you both❤️”

Television host Jaymes Vaughan, who is married to Jonathan Bennett, wrote, “I LOVE Y’ALL! Congratulations!”

Three months later, Hunter and Chris tied the knot again in an intimate celebration in Tuscany with their family and friends.

“Standing there during the ceremony, I looked over at my best friend officiating and couldn’t help but laugh through tears,” Hunter told The Knot. “I looked out at the faces of our friends and family, who had journeyed all the way to Italy to share in this moment, and then across at the love of my life. The overwhelming gratitude, joy, and love I felt in that instant is impossible to put into words. It was the most magical moment I have ever experienced.”

“You look absolutely breathtaking. So happy for you both!! Congrats, my love!!” Nikki DeLoach commented.

Tyler Hynes wrote, “🤍🤍👑👑”

Hunter wrote that their Tuscan celebration was the “best day” of her life in a July 5 Instagram post.

“Aaaaaah congratulations! You two are amazing and the world is a better place for you magical humans having fun each other! 🥳💕♥️” Erin Cahill commented.

Ashley Williams added, “Come ONNNN!!! I love you two!!! 😍”

“So beautiful 💕💕💕” Heather Hemmens gushed.