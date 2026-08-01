Mel B Looks Stunning in Moroccan Wedding Photos with Husband Rory McPhee in Sweet Anniversary Tribute: SEE

Melanie Brown, 51, celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Rory McPhee, 38, by sharing photos from their extravagant wedding in Morocco.

The Spice Girls star, who married McPhee, a British hairstylist, last July, took to Instagram on August 1 to commemorate their special moment.

Brown’s 12-photo carousel showed her as she gushingly walked down the aisle in a custom-made gown designed by Justin Alexander and Evelie Bridal.

“This time last year ….. what a weekend Wanna do it all over again ❤️,” the hit entertainer captioned her post.

Mel B Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary with Rory McPhee

Brown and McPhee’s ceremony in Morocco was their second wedding, held after originally tying the knot in London at St. Paul’s Cathedral (The Crypt) on July 5, 2025.

During a recent appearance on the “Jennifer Hudson Show” on July 19, Brown opened up about her and McPhee’s decision to have two weddings, with their Moroccan ceremony taking place last year on August 2.

Brown shared that after getting married at the elusive St. Paul’s Cathedral, where Princess Diana married Prince Charles in 1981, she and McPhee landed on their Morocco destination for a personal, sentimental reason.

“Well, I never thought I’d get married again … I had a very 10-year abusive marriage. So, I was really happy to get out of that. Then my father died unfortunately. Then I got hit with menopause and then the love of my life just appeared who’s always been part of my family circuit,” she shared.

“And because I am a little bit posh, but l’m also a little bit, you know, ghetto fabulous. I was like, I want to have like a party,” Brown added. “And Morocco was the last place that I went on holiday with my dad before he passed.”

When Hudson asked the “America’s Got Talent” judge if her husband is able to keep up with her dance moves, she joked that the Spice Girls hit song “Wannabe” is a sure indication that if you wannabe her lover, dancing is a non-negotiable.

“If you can’t dance, you’re going to do nothing for me because if you can’t dance, you can’t do other stuff. You know what I mean? So, my husband can clearly dance,” Brown said.

Mel B Earns Eligibility to Get Married at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral

Brown noted that at her Moroccan wedding, she and McPhee were joined by their closest family and friends, while their London ceremony had a more intimate attendance.

Though her ceremony in Morocco was held at a common venue, Brown is among an elite list of people who have been privileged to get married at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral.

To become eligible to get married at The Crypt, one must meet a certain criteria. Brown earned her eligibility in May 2022 after she became a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by receiving an MBE for her contribution to domestic violence advocacy. Having an MBE is the fifth-highest of the six ranks within the Order of the British Empire, according to the BBC.

“So, because I had an MBE, I could get married at St. Paul’s, where Princess Diana got married,” Brown told Hudson of her London wedding. “Which is very posh and very royal.”