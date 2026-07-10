King Charles Reunites with Archie and Lilibet, First Time in 4 Years

King Charles III has held many titles over the course of his life, ranging from Prince of Wales to Baron of Renfrew, to name just two. However, another title that he holds dear is grandfather to five royal children: Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte (offspring of Prince William and Princess Catherine), and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, shared by Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

Due to Harry’s estrangement from the royal family, his kids have not been a part of their grandfather’s life for years.

A ‘Long-Awaited Reunion’

That, however, changed on Friday, July 10, when Harry traveled from his home in California to his previous hometown of London, with Archie and Lilibet in tow.

People reports that Charles enjoyed “a long-awaited reunion” with Archie and Lilibet. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and their two children for a visit at Highgrove House, a private royal residence in England’s Gloucestershire region.

According to People, images of his royal reunion are not expected to be released — and, because this was “a private family meeting,” no further details will be issued by the palace.

A Royal Milestone

This, notes People, marks the first time that Charles has seen Archie and Lillibet in person in four years.

After Harry and Meghan’s relocation to California in 2020, the couple’s children have been raised in America, not Britain. The last time Charles saw the youngsters was in 2022, when they accompanied their parents when they attended Platinum Jubilee celebrations Queen Elizabeth II. Notably, neither Prince Archie nor Princess Lilibet were brought to any of the public events attended by Harry and Meghan.

Charles Was ‘Delighted’ to Meet Baby Lilibet

Then-Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla spent time with his grandchildren during that 2022 trip to the U.K., also the first time Charles laid eyes on baby Lilibet.

“It was a fantastic visit. The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time,” a royal source said at the time (via People), saying that it was “wonderful” to have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back in the U.K.

“The Prince and the Duchess [of Cornwall] were absolutely thrilled to see them,” the source said, referring to Charles and Camilla by their titles at the time.

The insider noted that Charles hadn’t seen Archie “for a bit of time,” and that it was his first time seeing infant Lilibet.

“It was very special to have some time with him,” the source added. :He hadn’t met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional — it was a wonderful thing.”

A Thaw in Harry’s Relationship with Charles?

Harry’s relationship with the rest of the royal family has been strained for years, and became even more so after the publication of his 2023 memoir “Spare” and its scandalous allegations.

While some reports previously indicated there was uncertainty over whether Harry would make the trip at all, whatever obstacles stood in the way have apparently been removed.