Prince Harry’s Push to Bring Meghan and the Kids to Britain Could Lead to Long-Awaited Reunion

Prince Harry is already in the U.K., and he’s determined to bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children across the pond for a much-anticipated trip and potential family reunion. The prince is reportedly searching for last-minute security options for his young family and remains “hopeful” they’ll be able to reunite with his relatives. Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet haven’t seen King Charles since 2022.

Harry Is Said to Be Exploring Private Security for His Family

Getty Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London.

The Duke of Sussex is looking for a loophole after his family was unable to secure taxpayer-funded security in the U.K. A reunion hasn’t been ruled out, and conversations are still happening about a potential visit. King Charles would happily spend time with his grandchildren if given the chance, and efforts are suspected to be underway to make that possible.

Harry is said to be scrambling to find private security for his family, even if he can only arrange protection for 24 hours, but has run into challenges surrounding their safety.

A Family Reunion Could Mark a Major Step Forward for the Sussexes

Kate Middleton is also trying to convince her husband, Prince William, to reunite with Harry after the Sussexes stepped down as working royals in 2020. An insider claimed William was not planning to attend. Still, Middleton is eager to see Archie and Lilibet and is hopeful a reunion can be arranged since opportunities are so rare.

The planned trip is expected to coincide with the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games, the Paralympic-style sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick service members and veterans that Prince Harry founded in 2014.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 in hopes of escaping the intense British media spotlight and achieving financial independence. They received a substantial financial settlement as they transitioned out of royal life and later signed major commercial deals, including with Netflix, although that partnership has since ended.

The family has reunited before, most notably after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, when Harry flew to the U.K. to see his father. The visit was reportedly emotional, with heartfelt conversations about Charles’ health and updates on Harry and Meghan’s children. Harry also returned to Britain for the funeral of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.

The Sussexes Continue Their Philanthropic Work Abroad

Getty Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greet members of the public at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.

Harry and Meghan met with children at a refugee camp and a hospital, visited classrooms during a two-day trip to Jordan, and even joined the children for a game of soccer. They also participated in discussions with the World Health Organization, leading health agencies, and diplomats.

Following the visit, the British ambassador to Jordan praised the couple, saying their efforts and support were “enormously appreciated.” The couple also visited Australia earlier this year for private business and philanthropic engagements, although they did not publicly share a detailed itinerary. Although few details were released in advance, similar activities were widely expected during their trip to Australia.