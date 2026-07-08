Kate Middleton Reveals What Kept Her Going During Her Grueling Charity Climb

Kate Middleton is opening up about the motivation that carried her through one of her toughest physical challenges yet.

The Princess of Wales recently reflected on completing the National Three Peaks Challenge in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, revealing that the generosity of supporters helped her push through the most difficult moments of the 24-hour climb.

Speaking during Wimbledon’s “Overheard at Wimbledon” social media series alongside former tennis star Tim Henman and All England Lawn Tennis Club chair Debbie Jevans, Kate shared what kept her focused when the challenge became especially demanding.

“Everyone’s been so generous,” she said. “That’s what keeps you going; it’s when you know you’re doing it for a good cause — it keeps you going through the harder times.”

Kate Climbed Three Mountains in Just 24 Hours

Getty Kate Middleton attended the event.

The challenge, which Kate completed at the end of June, involved climbing the highest mountains in England, Scotland, and Wales—Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis, and Snowdon—all within a single day.

Looking back, the princess said she wanted to enjoy the experience rather than simply race to the finish.

“I think part of the journey was trying to enjoy the process,” she explained. “Like, the training beforehand, but also making time during the walk to meet people and enjoy the journey, rather than just quickly getting to the top.”

Not everything went according to plan, however. Kate recalled battling “atrocious” weather throughout the climb, joking that everyone involved was completely soaked. “It was a very sort of stoically British thing to do,” she said. “You’re soaking wet, and everyone’s going, ‘Come on, we can do it.'”

The Challenge Held Special Meaning

The fundraiser carried added significance for Kate, who publicly revealed in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

After stepping back from public duties to undergo treatment, she announced six months later that she had completed chemotherapy. In January 2025, she shared that she was in remission.

Her decision to take on the National Three Peaks Challenge was part of her continued support for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, the organization that helped care for her during her treatment.

A Family Celebration at the Finish Line

After completing the challenge, Kate was greeted by her husband, Prince William, and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The Prince and Princess of Wales later shared photos from the emotional family reunion on social media, thanking everyone who supported the fundraiser.

“This time last week, completing the National Three Peaks Challenge,” they wrote. “A huge thank you to everybody who has supported The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.”

For Kate, the climb wasn’t just about reaching three summits, it was about raising awareness, supporting cancer patients, and showing gratitude to the organization that played an important role in her own journey.

Kate has been married to Prince William since April 2011 after the couple met while studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. Together, they are parents to three children: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, who welcomed Kate at the finish line after she completed the National Three Peaks Challenge