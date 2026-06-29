Kate Middleton Bravely Discusses Her Cancer Battle, ‘Profoundly Affects Every Aspect of Life’

After experiencing a cancer journey herself, Catherine, Princess of Wales, is giving back to others like her. She’s previously visited and given hope to other cancer patients. But she isn’t stopping there.

As of early 2025, Kate Middleton has been in remission after undergoing chemotherapy. She’s largely returned to the public eye and resumed public duties. Now, she’s completed the Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the tallest points in England, Scotland, and Wales in a day for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

In an emotional social media update, the princess vulnerably discusses how cancer has impacted her own life. Even so, Kate Middleton is going to fight and raise money to help others who deeply understand the battle.

Kate Middleton Uses Her Platform to Spread Awareness About Cancer

Now that Kate Middleton has thankfully achieved remission, she’s doing everything in her power to give back. The princess acknowledges how challenging a cancer fight can be and how much it changes a person.

“Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear,” the Princess of Wales shared in an Instagram message. “What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually. The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships, work and the quiet moments we spend alone with our thoughts.”



“Cancer doesn’t just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life. I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone,” she added.

The princess shared that she is taking part in the National Three Peaks Challenge. She wants to raise awareness for cancer and promote holistic healthcare at the same time.



“Healing, whether personal or collective, is not just about fixing what is wrong,” Kate Middleton concluded. “It is about finding balance in how we live. Between effort and acceptance, between control and trust, between thinking and simply being. Because in the end, bravery isn’t just about pushing forward. It is about knowing how to stay grounded, connected and present, no matter the terrain or landscape you are walking.”

Fans React to the Princess’ Statement

Kate Middleton’s social media followers flooded the comments with love and support. Many thanked her for spreading awareness about cancer and for speaking up. A cancer battle can be a deeply personal thing, but the Princess of Wales used her platform to help others.

“I love you Catherine, you are a very strong woman worthy of admiration,” a kind fan replied. “You deserve the best in the world and may God always protect you! ❤️‍🩹”

“Beautifully said. Such wonderful, insightful and thoughtful words! May this journey/challenge allow you the quiet space needed so often when challenging big battles,” another Instagram user added.

“Fabulous! Well said and what a challenge for such a worthy cause. Magnificent. Congratulations 🎉” another chimed in.

Fans keep Kate Middleton and her family in their hearts as they continue wishing for her health and well-being.