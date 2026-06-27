Prince George Is Nearly as Tall as Kate Middleton in New Photos

Prince George may still be years away from his future role as king, but his latest public appearance served as a reminder of just how quickly he’s growing up. During a rare outing with his mother, Kate Middleton, at an RAF base to mark Armed Forces Day, the 12-year-old royal not only looked confident exploring historic aircraft but also appeared to be just inches away from matching his mom’s height.

Prince George Looks All Grown Up

In a video shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account, the mother-son duo was seen honoring Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 27. The caption read, “Marking Armed Forces Day by reflecting on time spent with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby.”

In the video, Kate, 44, and George, 12, each took turns sitting in the cockpits of various historic military aircraft at the Royal Air Force base.

While it was nice to see George exploring the planes, that wasn’t what royal fans were talking about. When coming together for a photo, Prince George is almost eye-to-eye with his mother, which highlights how much he’s grown.

The caption added, “Learning about the extraordinary history of these aircraft and meeting the pilots and engineers who keep their legacy alive. A powerful reminder of the courage, skill, and dedication of those who serve, past and present. Thank you to all those who have served and continue to serve.”

Fans React to Growth Spurt

Yes, Prince George is a kid. Yes, all kids go through growth spurts that shock you. Royal fans couldn’t get over his height and how he was almost at the same level as his mom.

One person wrote, “Oh my word! He’s so tall🤩,” while another added, “omg, George grew up very fast.😍,” and a third person wrote, “George is so tall 👑.”

Others just loved seeing the mother and son out and about together.

This person said, “Our real, beautiful Royal Family ❤️❤️,” and this person added, “This is so cool!!! Every 12 year old boys dream!!!! Love love love!,” and a third person wrote, “Princess Catherine and Prince George so nice to see them together enjoying a wonderful time. ❤️❤️”

Preparing for Eton College

This latest outing for the Royals comes as George prepares to attend Eton College in the fall. This is a family tradition, as his dad, Prince William, graduated from Eton College, one of Britain’s oldest and most tradition-bound schools, in June 2000.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told PEOPLE, “Eton was a much-needed haven for William. It will give George a rigorous education that he will need for his role.”

William, 44, and Kate have tried to give their kids a normal upbringing and keep them out of the spotlight. However, it sounds like “George has always wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps.”

That must include attending the same school as his dad. The school is steeped in both royal history and personal significance for the family.

Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary, Ailsa Anderson, told PEOPLE, “They have been very careful not to pressure any of them to appear on the public stage too often. It’s been a gentle introduction to royal life, which has let Prince George build his confidence.”