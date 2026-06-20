Prince George to Carry On Royal Tradition

As you might expect, the royal family is an entity that is steeped in tradition. Dating back more than a thousand years, there are a lot of customs and behaviors that members of the British establishment are expected to follow.

As Prince George continues to grow, he is becoming more involved in these royal experiences as he prepares for not only adulthood but his role within the family as future king due to being the eldest child of Prince William and Princess Catherine.

One of the traditions that Prince George is set to continue involves his education, with reports suggesting he will be following in the footsteps of his father by attending the boarding school Eton College.

Prince George to Attend Eton College in September

Getty Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school, with her brother Prince George and her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at Thomas’s Battersea in London.

The news came directly from Kensington Palace, the official residence of The Prince and Princess of Wales. According to the BBC, Prince George will begin attending Eton College, an elite and prestigious boarding school in Berkshire, in September. This is due to the young royal turning 13 years old next month, with students typically joining the school after they turn 13.

Currently second in line of succession to the throne, Prince George is currently enrolled at Lambrook School in Berkshire alongside his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The news is not a major surprise but there were discussions about Prince George possibly attending other private schools, including Marlborough College, where his mother studied.

Eton College was established during the 15th century and is well known for housing important figures in their school years. Both Prince William and Prince Harry went to Eton College, as did Earl Spencer and 20 former British prime ministers. Actors Eddie Redmayne, Dominic West, Damian Lewis, and Tom Hiddleston also all attended during their youth.

Meghan Markle Shares Early Photos Showing Relationship With Prince Harry

In other royal news, Meghan Markle shared a rare and previously unseen photograph of herself and husband Prince Harry during the early stages of their relationship.

The image was posted to her personal Instagram alongside a collection of other photographs as part of a celebration of spring as the season came to an end and transitioned into summer. Meghan shared multiple images of herself, Prince Harry, and her children enjoying the sunshine and spending time together.

However, the most striking picture was an older image dating back to the time when the pair first began dating. The black and white photograph is dated March 31, 2017 and shows the couple sitting together and looking out at the horizon. Meghan can be seen cuddling up to the Duke of Sussex, leaning her head into his shoulder and embracing him with her arm.

The image was seemingly captured while Meghan was still appearing on the legal drama series “Suits.” The date also indicates that it was taken before the relationship was publicly announced.

In the decade following the photograph, the couple married in a royal wedding, had two children, and stepped back from their official duties to concentrate on their family life while residing in California.