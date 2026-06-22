Emma Watson ‘Looks Better Than Ever’ During Special Appearance With Prince William

Emma Watson may not actively be taking on movie roles at the moment, however, she’s still willing to use her star power when it’s to support a good cause. That’s just what she did when she popped up at an event where she met up with and spoke alongside Prince William.

Emma Made a Rare Appearance for a Good Reason

As fans will know, “[t]hese days, Watson prefers to fly under the radar,” according to Parade. “She hasn’t appeared in a film since 2019, but she keeps busy with academic and activism work.”

The star was doing the latter when she showed up at the United for Wildlife Business Forum on Monday, June 22, in London, England.

According to the organization’s website, “United for Wildlife was created in 2013 by Prince William and The Royal Foundation. With a unique worldwide reach, we work to ensure that wildlife, people and biodiversity can flourish in harmony.”

Getty Prince William, June Sarpong, Benedict Cumberbatch and Emma Watson

With actor Benedict Cumberbatch also in attendance, the event “brought together global leaders across finance, transport and technology in a new wave of action to tackle the illegal wildlife trade and environmental crime,” the Royal Foundation explains.

The foundation also notes that, “[h]eld during London Climate Action Week, the Forum marks a major moment for The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife programme, a network of more than 300 partners responding to a rapidly evolving criminal threat.”

Getty Benedict Cumberbatch, Prince William and Emma Watson

As for Watson, she “looked better than ever during the appearance” while “[w]earing a black scoop neck top and white tiered skirt,” Parade noted. “She even took to the stage, speaking to the crowd.”

Getty June Sarpong, Emma Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch and Prince William

When it comes to what Watson had to say during her time with the mic, she shared a bit of a quirky wildlife-related story about an occurance that could likely only happen to a celebrity.

Getty Emma Watson and Benedict Cumberbatch

Parade explained that in a video shared by Hello!, Watson could be seen saying “that she was trying to avoid the paparazzi one day. However, she discovered the men hiding outside her building were actually scoping out ‘a very rare bird.'”

Getty June Sarpong and Emma Watson

“Seeing as the event was targeting the importance of protecting wildlife, her hilarious story makes a lot of sense,” Parade notes.

This Isn’t the First Time Emma and Prince William Have Met

Getty Prince William and Emma Watson

Although it may have thrilled both movie fans and royal admirers to see Watson with Prince William, the two famous figures have actually met in the past.

For instance, they were spotted together back on May 13, 2014, in Windsor, England, during an event hosted by Prince William that saw those in attendance celebrating The Royal Marsden, an oncology hospital in London.

Later in 2021, Marie Claire reported, “In new photos by Getty royal photographer Chris Jackson released on Oct. 21, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Emma Watson are pictured sharing a bout of uproarious laughter during the Earthshot Prize event.”