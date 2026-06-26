Big Move Planned for ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Will Surprise and Delight Fans

Fans of “Harry Potter” will be interested to find out that the beloved action-packed, magic-filled wizarding movies are on the move.

“Paramount has inked a multi-year licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery under which all eight ‘Harry Potter movies and the three in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise will air across MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite and Paramount Network for the first time,” Variety reported on Thursday, June 25.

On top of that, there will be a “Harry Potter” marathon to kick things off!

When to Watch ‘Harry Potter’ On MTV, Nick at Nite and More

Whether it’s been a while since you’ve watched the “Harry Potter” movies or you’re simply willing to check them out whenever they happen to be on, you’ll surely be interested to know when the films will pop up on MTV, Nick at Nite and more.

Variety notes that as “[t]he deal makes Paramount the exclusive linear home of the films…”

…things “[begin] with a marathon of all of the ‘Harry Potter’ movies on MTV from noon ET/PT on July 3-July 5.”

Next, “Paramount Network will air one of the 11 movies each weeknight beginning July 13 at 6 p.m. and continuing through July 19, with weekend airings beginning at noon ET/PT.”

After that, “Nick at Nite will then host a week-long showcase of the eight ‘Harry Potter’ movies starting Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.”

“Expanding Paramount’s portfolio with the ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’ films underscores our commitment to delivering world-class franchises to the wide range of audiences our brands serve,” said Laurel Weir, head of programming and acquisitions for Paramount Media Networks and chief research and insights officer for TV Media (via Variety).

Weir continued by saying, “As one of the most beloved and enduring franchises in entertainment, ‘Harry Potter’ continues to captivate audiences across generations, and this addition enables us to deliver the magic and adventure of these timeless stories to fans of all ages.”

Why Do Fans Love to Rewatch the ‘Harry Potter’ Movies?

Fans not only love to watch the “Harry Potter” movies, but they also like to rewatch the films over and over again. There are a few reasons for this, including the fact that the stories are both entertaining and comforting.

That’s why one fan took to Reddit to ask, “Does anyone else watch the Harry Potter movies on repeat for comfort?”

Answering their own question, they wrote, “My partner and I will go through the Harry Potter movie series at least once a month and I read the books probably twice a year. … Does anyone else do this?”

“I do this too,” another person wrote. “Super stressful day? Come home and turn on HP in the background.”

“I watch them every night before going to bed,” came from another fan. “Not all of them at once obviously but I’ll watch a little bit each night until the end of [‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2’], then I start the series over.”

Someone else replied by saying, “They’re some of my favorite movies to watch/books to read (or listen to) whenever I’m feeling down. Always remind me not only of better times but also that even the strongest evils can be beaten.”

Indeed, “[s]eeing images of teens and young adults fighting bravely for justice, for equality, and for the betterment of others in the face of oppression and terror is genuinely inspiring,” according to Collider. “It offers a semblance of hope that maybe things won’t always be terrible. Those kids will one day be adults, and perhaps those adults can enact true, significant change.”

Collider continues by telling fans, “Yes, Harry Potter is a story about wizards and magic and vomit-flavored jelly beans. But it’s also a story about hard-truths, growing up, and defeating hate despite overwhelming odds. What’s more, it’s the story of kids taking charge in the face of abject disappointment from those who were supposed to be looking out for them.”

“So yeah, Harry Potter is a soothing, comforting escape into a fantasy world. But it’s also a story that speaks deeply to the times we’re living in,” Collider notes. “Maybe that’s why [fans] keep returning to it over and over again. In the hopes that if [we] watch Harry Potter enough times, the sense of victory achieved at the end of the story — a victory of love over hate, of equality over oppression — can extend to the real world.”