Fans Have a Chance to See Never-Before-Seen ‘Harry Potter’ Footage, But Only for a Limited Time

For many fans, rewatching the original “Harry Potter” movies is already a yearly tradition. But this year, Warner Bros. is giving audiences an extra reason to head back to theaters. As part of the 25th anniversary celebration of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” movie-goers will have the chance to experience the films on the big screen once again.

Honestly, opportunities like this don’t come around very often. Whether someone grew up alongside Harry, Ron, and Hermione or discovered the Wizarding World more recently, it seems like this celebration was designed with fans in mind. And yep, one part of the event is especially exciting. The first film will appear with exclusive footage that has never been publicly shown before.

All eight original “Harry Potter” films will return to theaters worldwide for a limited engagement from August 27 through September 3, 2026, according to HarryPotter.com. While seeing the complete series on the big screen is reason enough to celebrate, the biggest surprise is reserved for the very first movie.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will include 12 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage that has never been released before, giving fans a rare look at the making of the film that launched one of the most beloved franchises of all time.

Tickets go on sale July 31, 2026 (which longtime fans will immediately recognize as Harry Potter’s birthday) as part of this year’s annual Back to Hogwarts celebration. In the United States, “participating theater chains include AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Megaplex, Harkins, and Marcus Theatres.” Once tickets become available, they can be purchased through Fandango.

Fans looking for an even more immersive experience also have another option. COSM immersive theaters in Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, and Detroit will screen the films using their large-format technology. Additional information is available through COSM.

Let’s be real, there are plenty of anniversary re-releases that simply bring an older movie back to theaters. Adding previously unseen behind-the-scenes footage makes this feel much more like a special event than a standard rerelease. Especially for fans who have spent decades collecting every documentary, bonus feature, and deleted scene they could find.

Back to Hogwarts 2026 Includes More Than Just the Movies

The theater screenings are only one part of Warner Bros.’ larger Back to Hogwarts celebration. It will also feature events at main Harry Potter locations like (per HarryPotter.com):

Live HBO Max Event in London

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London

Harry Potter Shop New York and Harry Potter Shop Chicago

Universal theme parks with “Harry Potter” areas

For fans who aren’t able to travel, there will still be a way to join in the celebration. A live Back to Hogwarts Showcase will stream on September 1 through the official YouTube and TikTok channels, allowing viewers around the world to take part from home.

The website did note:

“Fans are reminded that there will be no official event, countdown or announcement at King’s Cross Station on 1st September and are advised not to travel there.”

It seems like Warner Bros. is making a real effort to include fans wherever they are (without causing disruptions to daily life). Between the theater event, destination experiences, and livestream, there are plenty of ways to celebrate returning to Hogwarts this year.

The Wizarding World Has Even More to Look Forward To

@harrypotter A new era of Hogwarts begins. The HBO Original Series Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone premieres this Christmas. #HarryPotterHBO ♬ original sound – Harry Potter

As exciting as the anniversary celebration is, it isn’t the only major Wizarding World event arriving in 2026.

The upcoming television adaptation of the iconic book series will begin with Season 1, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” airing Christmas Day on HBO Max.

That means fans have quite a bit to anticipate over the coming months. First comes the chance to revisit the original films in theaters (including footage audiences have never seen before) followed by a brand-new television adaptation later in the year.

Honestly, 2026 is shaping up to be a memorable year for the Wizarding World. Whether someone plans to revisit the original movies, tune in to the livestream, or count down the days until the new series debuts, it seems like there’s something for nearly every kind of “Harry Potter” fan.