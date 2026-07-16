Ariana Grande Cracks Up TikTok With Hilarious ‘Harry Potter’ Impressions

Whenever Ariana Grande has hosted “Saturday Night Live,” the former “Voice” coach has dazzled with her gift for impressions.

Over the years, she’s delivered pitch-perfect impressions of Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Miley Cyrus, Céline Dion, Katy Perry, Shakira, Rihanna, Whitney Houston, as well as both Jennifers Coolidge and Lawrence. At one point, she even impersonated “Wicked” co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Some Magical Impressions

Now, Grande is bringing her talent for mimicry to social media, where she busted out impressions of several characters from the “Harry Potter” world.

In a clip she shared on TikTok, she imitates various iconic characters from the “Harry Potter” universe — all promoting her her new hydrating lip balm, Blur Butter.

She begins with Ron Weasley and segues to Dobby the elf before moving on to Professor Severus Snape, cracking herself up while perfecting that impression.

Then comes Bellatrix Lestrange, ghostly Myrning Myrtle, Harry himself and then Hermione Granger before concluding with Gryffindor Quidditch captain Oliver Wood.

Fans Are Loving It

Grande’s TikTok followers have been responding in droves, racking up nearly 2 million likes and counting.

“The moaning Myrtle are you actually serious,” one fan wrote (via People), while others gushed about her “spot on” impressions — with some insisting she could narrate an entire “Harry Potter” audiobook on her own while handling all the characters’ dialogue.

She Dazzled Jimmy Fallon

Ten years ago, she appeared on “The Tonight Show,” where she and host Jimmy Fallon competed in the “Wheel of Musical Impressions” game.

Among the highlights: Grande’s impersonation of Britney Spears singing “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” which had Fallon practically falling on the floor.

The YouTube video of that 2015 segment has racked up more than 178 million views.

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After ‘Wicked’

These days, Grande is back on the road pursuing her day job as a pop star after spending a few years filming two back-to-back “Wicked” movies.

As she explained in an interview with NBC’s “Today,” her experience left her eager to pursue more acting roles.

“I really am enjoying acting right now. Whether it’s movies or being on stage or a little something here and there, I think that’s currently what I’m most inspired by,” she said. “I’ll still sing, I promise. But yes, right now, that’s currently where I’m at.”

In that vein, she revealed she was also open to a theatrical project that could bring her to Broadway. “It would be a dream to find the right thing to come back to, to be on stage,” she said. “And we’ll see. I’m grateful to be along for the ride.”

Meanwhile, her next movie project is already in the can: “Focker-in-Law,” the “Meet the Parents” sequel in which she’ll be sharing the screen with Ben Stiller and Robert Di Niro.

As she told “Today,” she had a “spectacular” time working on that film — and has been a longtime fan of Stiller.

“I mean, I have grown up adoring Ben,” she added. “Every single person in the cast I have grown up worshiping, so to be able to work with them and share a creative space with them was a dream come true.”









