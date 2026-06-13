Frankie Grande Reveals Céline Dion’s Reaction to Ariana Grande’s Iconic Impression

Frankie Grande is sharing a story that proves Céline Dion may be just as big a fan of Ariana Grande’s impressions as the rest of the internet.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the Broadway star recalled the first time he met Dion and revealed the unforgettable message she wanted him to pass along to his younger sister. According to Frankie, the music icon couldn’t stop laughing after seeing Ariana’s now-famous impression of her.

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“The first time I met Céline Dion was right after Ariana was on your show and she did her Céline impersonation,” Frankie explained. He said Dion ran up to him in Las Vegas and told him, “You have to tell your sister when she did me on Jimmy Fallon, I peed.”

Frankie added that Dion said she was laughing so hard while watching the impression that she “peed herself,” drawing laughs from the audience as he retold the story.

The moment offered a new glimpse into one of Ariana’s most beloved celebrity impressions, which has become a recurring fan favorite throughout her career.

Ariana’s Céline Dion Impression Has Been a Fan Favorite for Years

While Frankie’s story may be making headlines now, Dion’s reaction is actually something Ariana shared herself years ago.

In 2016, shortly after hosting “Saturday Night Live,” Ariana appeared on “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” and revealed that Dion had personally told her the exact same thing when they met. According to TODAY, Ariana recalled the singer telling her, “When I saw you, I peed,” after watching one of her impressions.

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At the time, Ariana explained that she approaches celebrity impressions from a place of admiration rather than mockery.

“I’m just a big fan,” she said. “I think that’s why they don’t get mad, because they know that I come from a place of love.”

Over the years, Ariana has showcased her Dion impression multiple times. One of the most memorable examples came during Jimmy Fallon’s “Wheel of Musical Impressions” segment, where she performed The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” in Dion’s signature vocal style. She has also revived the impression during other television appearances, including “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden, helping turn it into one of her most recognizable celebrity impersonations.

Frankie Is Celebrating Ariana’s Success While Taking Center Stage Himself

Frankie shared the story while promoting his Broadway musical “Titaníque,” a comedic retelling of “Titanic” built around Dion’s music. The production recently earned four Tony Award nominations, and Frankie joked during the interview that Dion has essentially become “his whole personality” these days.

The conversation also turned to Ariana’s recently launched “Eternal Sunshine Tour.”

Frankie didn’t hold back when discussing his sister’s latest venture, calling her “the greatest artist of our generation.” He said he originally planned to avoid spoilers before attending the show himself, but eventually gave in and watched clips online.

According to Frankie, Ariana is “flying,” “looping” and “belting” throughout the production, while also bringing back her signature high ponytail.

Outside of Broadway, Frankie is preparing to release his memoir, “SUPERGAY!,” on June 23, per People. The book explores his experiences with fame, sobriety, self-acceptance and embracing his identity.

Still, the standout moment from the interview was undoubtedly the full-circle story involving Dion. Nearly a decade after Ariana first revealed the singer’s reaction, Frankie confirmed that Dion really did find the impression so funny that she told the Grande siblings the same unforgettable message: “I peed.”