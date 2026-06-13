See Jason Derulo’s $1 Million Shark Tank in the Floor of His $15 Mansion

Jason Derulo seems to have everything he wants in his California mansion. That includes a massive studio, basketball court, movie theater, home gym and a $200,000 grass gorilla (yes, you read that right).

His home also has something else that’s totally extravagant and undeniably unusual. Indeed, the star happens to have a shark tank under the floor of his home’s living room.

The Star Has Both Sharks and a Stingray in His Unique Tank

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While Derulo offered fans a look at his celeb-worthy dwelling during a house tour with N3ON’s YouTube channel, “he showed off a $1 million shark-and-stingray tank installed in his … $15 million property in Tarzana,” Page Six noted.

A large circular tank with glass on top, residents can both watch the animals below and even walk over the embedded aquarium.

Saying that installing the shark tank “took a lot” of both time and money, Derulo explained, “Basically, I got someone who makes pools to do the shell of it, and then I had the aquarium people put it all together. Then I had a different floor that didn’t show the sharks well enough, so I decided to go for white [background].”

When the camera focused on the tank, multiple sharks and a stingray could be seen swimming around.

Derulo even noted that he had just gotten one of the sharks the day before. When asked what it’s name was, the star admitted it didn’t have one yet as he usually leaves that task up to his son.

Although Derulo seemed pleased with the creatures living below his floor, he also stirred up a few opinions from people who weren’t exactly impressed that he was keeping sharks and a stringray as pets. Of course, that’s not unusual when stars decided to bring wild animals into their home.

Stars With Unusual Pets — From a Two-Headed Snake to a Wallaroo

Derulo isn’t the only celebrity to opt for a pet that goes beyong the typical cat or dog. For instance, rapper and “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” star Ice-T also had a shark, specifically a blacktip reef shark. On top of that, the late Michael Jackson famously had a chimpanzee name Bubbles (who’s still around, btw). That’s not to mention the fact that Melanie Griffith’s family had full-grown lions at home.

Here are even more stars who have had or still have unusual pets:

Nicolas Cage had two albino cobras and a two-headed snake

Salma Hayek has a Southern white-faced owl

Leonardo DiCaprio has an African spurred tortoise

Paris Hilton had a kinkajou

Justin Bieber had a baby capuchin monkey

George Clooney had a pot-bellied pig

Mike Tyson had three Bengal tigers

Kristen Stewart has four wolf hybrids (though they actually belong to her mom)

Martha Stewart has peacocks

The late Kirstie Ally had ring-tailed lemurs

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has had both pythons and anacondas

Tracy Morgan had a giant octopus

Vanilla Ice had a wallaroo (which is a cross between a wallaby and a kangaroo)