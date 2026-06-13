Riley Green Lands Another TV Gig as Co-Host of the 2026 CMA Fest Special

Country music fans who weren’t able to make it to Nashville this year are about to get the next best thing.

“CMA Fest Presented By SoFi” is bringing some of the biggest moments from this year’s festival straight to television, and Riley Green is taking center stage in more ways than one. The country star is making his debut as co-host of the annual special alongside “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer, guiding viewers through three hours packed with performances, collaborations, and memorable festival moments.

The special was filmed during the 53rd CMA Fest in downtown Nashville and promises to give fans a front-row seat to one of country music’s biggest celebrations of the year.

Riley Green & Lara Spencer Take on Hosting Duties

Green has spent years becoming one of country music’s most recognizable names, and now he’s adding another title to his growing resume.

According to ABC (and the Country Music Association), Green and Spencer will make their first appearance as hosts of the annual television event. The three-hour primetime special captures highlights from CMA Fest, which took place June 4-7 in Nashville.

For Green, the hosting gig feels like a natural fit. He’s no stranger to CMA Fest audiences, and viewers will also get to see him step onto the stage as one of the night’s featured performers.

Honestly, it seems like a pretty exciting moment for fans who have watched Green’s career continue to evolve over the last several years.

The Star-Studded Performer Lineup

Let’s be real: this lineup is stacked. According to the CMA Fest website, viewers can expect performances from:

Part of the fun of CMA Fest is seeing artists from different generations and corners of the genre share the spotlight. This year’s television special appears to lean into that spirit, blending established stars, newer voices, and a few unexpected collaborations that festival audiences were buzzing about long after the performances ended.

Yep, there really is something for just about every country fan.

Whether you’re excited to catch favorites like Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, and Keith Urban or looking forward to seeing rising artists continue their breakout moments, the special offers a little bit of everything.

Here’s How to Watch

Mark your calendars. “CMA Fest Presented By SoFi” airs Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 8:00pm ET on ABC. If you miss the live broadcast, the special will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

That means fans can either settle in for an old-school appointment viewing experience or catch up whenever it works best for them.

For those who spent the weekend in Nashville, it’s a chance to relive some unforgettable moments. For everyone else, it’s an opportunity to experience the energy and excitement from home.

And Green’s summer schedule isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

After helping host the CMA Fest special, fans can look forward to seeing him return to television once again. He’ll soon be taking one of the iconic red chairs as a coach on Season 30 of “The Voice.”

Between hosting duties, live performances, and his upcoming coaching role, Green is having quite the television moment.

For country music fans, June is shaping up to be a month worth celebrating.