Alexia Jayy is Engaged! The Voice Champion is Ready to Walk Down the Aisle With Longtime Love David

Alexia Jayy is keeping the winning streak alive! Just two months after making history as the first Black woman to win NBC’s “The Voice”, the R&B powerhouse has officially announced her engagement to her longtime partner, David.

The 31-year-old Irvington, Alabama native took to Instagram to share the romantic milestone. She flashed a gorgeous diamond ring to a flood of congratulations from her fans and fellow “The Voice” alumni.

It is a beautiful next step for the soul singer, who has frequently praised David for his unwavering support. Together, they raise their beautiful blended family of three children.

From Team Adam to a Lifetime Team

NBC Alexia Jayy, Adam Levine

Alexia’s romantic milestone comes on the heels of an unforgettable spring. In April 2026, the Alabama soul singer captivated millions on Season 29 of NBC’s “The Voice.” Eventually, she took home the championship trophy under the guidance of coach Adam Levine.

While her breathtaking vocals earned her the top prize on television, Alexia has made it clear that her ultimate prize has always been her family. David has been her rock through the intense whirlwind of reality television. He stood by her side from her very first Blind Audition to her historic finale victory.

A Beautifully Blended Love Story

Beyond the glitz of the Hollywood stage, Alexia and David have spent years building a solid foundation together at home. The couple shares a tight-knit, beautifully blended family of three children, including Alexia’s nine-year-old son, Matthew. The newly engaged singer has frequently used her platform to celebrate her partner’s dedication as a father and a teammate.

Fans have watched their love story unfold in the quiet moments between her performances. Therefore, this official step toward marriage is a deeply satisfying moment for everyone who has followed her journey.

The Entertainment World Celebrates

The engagement announcement prompted an immediate wave of joy across the entertainment industry. Flashing a stunning close-up of her new diamond ring on Instagram, the singer kept her caption short, sweet, and bursting with joy. She wrote, “Issa Fiancé 😝💍.”

Within hours, the viral post racked up thousands of likes. It turned into a massive celebration for “The Voice” family and the R&B music community.

Among the flood of blue-check congratulations was a sweet note from superstar coach John Legend. He paused his busy schedule to leave a warm message cheering on the couple’s big step forward. His comment added an extra layer of star-studded validation to her special day.

As Alexia prepares to transition from reality television winner to a bride-to-be, it is clear that coaches, contestants, and fans alike are firmly Team Alexia. They are cheering her real-life happily ever after.

A Beautiful New Melody

Whether she is commanding the stage under the bright lights or celebrating at home with her loved ones, Alexia Jayy is the ultimate definition of having it all.

As she prepares to balance an exciting new recording career with wedding planning, the R&B star is entering this next chapter with her biggest fan by her side.

From all of us at Entertainment Now, congratulations to Alexia and David on their engagement. We cannot wait to see what the future holds for this incredibly talented powerhouse and her beautiful family.