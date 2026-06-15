Oliver Tree’s ‘The Voice’ Alum Ex-Girlfriend Melanie Martinez Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Crash Claims His Life

Fans are mourning the loss of musician Oliver Tree Nickell, after his death was announced on Sunday, June 14. He was tragically involved in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which claimed his life and that of five others. Tree was 32.

Oliver Tree Passes Away in Tragic Helicopter Crash

“Two helicopters collided above an electric vehicle yard in Southwest Rio de Janeiro Sunday morning,” TMZ reports. Tree had been traveling in the helicopter with three passengers: Lucas Vignale, Gaspar Prim, Lucas Brito Chaves and pilot Alexandre Souza, per local news outlet Metróples, TMZ reports.

The other helicopter involved in the incident was carrying only the pilot. An investigation is underway to determine what went wrong, but in the wake of the tragedy, social media has been flooded with reactions from fans and those who knew and loved Tree.

Melanie Martinez Pens Heartbreaking Tribute to Oliver Tree

Leading the tributes is “The Voice” star Melanie Martinez, who penned a touching tribute to her ex-boyfriend on her Instagram Story. “Been an absolute wreck today. It’s really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone,” she wrote. “He was so dedicated to his art which I admired and respected so deeply.”

She continued, “I think everyone who knew him will look back at those moments of laughter and joy he so easily sparked. His laugh was so contagious and warm. His ability to lead creatively and take action while also maintaining a sense of childlike wonder and awe was so inspiring. He had such a soft heart and was a true artist in every way.”

Martinez ended her message by remembering Tree and taking solace in the fact that he would be in heaven. “Rest in peace Oliver. I know you’re making the angels giggle. I’ll be here wondering what stunt and creative project you’re scheming up in heaven.”

Tree and Martinez confirmed they were dating in 2019. In May 2021, Martinez revealed they had broken up but remained amicable. In August 2023, Martinez defended Tree, asking her fans to leave him alone. “Can you guys do me a favor and leave @olivertree alone,” she wrote at the time, Parade reports. “We ended things mutually years ago and on good terms. Please be nice, and stop spreading false information. I already told you guys we ended things mutually years ago and on good terms. I’ve said before how much it upsets me when you guys bully people on the internet. Please stay positive and be kind toward one another.”

Fans Mourn the Loss of Oliver Tree

In addition to Martinez’s tribute, fans have flooded Tree’s Instagram, leaving touching messages on his final post. His post is a round-up of what he had been up to during his time in Brazil.

“Brother, I’m going to miss you. i was looking forward to seeing you again. So sad you’re not here anymore,” a comment reads. “Oliver Tree I loved your singles. Your music will always be apart of me and my sisters life,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “The amount of people you helped Oliver you will never be forgotten. Love you bro. Thank you for everything,” “I can’t believe this is real …. You will be truly missed my friend RIP,” and “You were such a bright light. I admired your mind and your art so much. It gave me hope and made me believe in the human heart again. love you dude.”