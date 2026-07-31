Future of Hallmark’s ‘The Chicken Sisters’ Remains Unclear as Fans Continue Hoping for Season 3

It’s been nearly a year since “The Chicken Sisters” wrapped up its second season (on a cliffhanger, no less). And fans are still waiting to learn whether the drama will return for another chapter. Despite plenty of speculation online, the network has yet to announce if the series has been renewed or canceled.

Yep, the silence has only fueled even more conversations among viewers who are eager to see what happens next. While there have been rumors from people claiming to have inside knowledge, nothing has been confirmed by Hallmark.

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Hallmark Has Yet to Reveal the Show’s Future

Season 1 of “The Chicken Sisters” premiered on Hallmark+ in September 2024 and is based on the 2020 novel of the same name by KJ Dell’Antonia. The series earned a second-season renewal in April 2025 and that second season later debuted on Hallmark Channel in August 2025. But since then, there has been no official update on the show’s future.

According to IMDb, “The Chicken Sisters” synopsis reads:

“Families feud over generational conflict between rival fried-chicken restaurants Mimi’s and Frannie’s, dividing the town as loyalties are tested. Objective: resolve longstanding rift; unite community through shared love of fried chicken.”

At this point, Hallmark has neither renewed nor canceled the series, leaving fans in limbo.

Fans Are Still Hoping Hallmark Brings ‘The Chicken Sisters’ Back

Getty Executive Producer/Creator Annie Mebane, Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, and KJ Dell’Antonia speak during Reese’s Book Club Screening and Q&A for the Hallmark+ Series “The Chicken Sisters” in 2024

Back in December 2025, a fan started a discussion on the r/Hallmark Reddit community asking, “The Chicken Sisters — Season 3?” and wondering about the show’s chances of being renewed.

Let’s be real, the responses made it clear that many viewers aren’t ready to say goodbye to “The Chicken Sisters.” Many fans shared just how much they enjoyed the series and why they hope Hallmark gives it another season.

One fan wrote, “Please allow season three to happen! I love the show!”

Another praised both the cast and the storylines, commenting, “I absolutely love this show and cast! Also relatable as someone with MS.”

Others simply wanted more episodes, with one person writing, “Bring it back please it’s awesome,” while another shared, “I vote for season 3 of the chicken sisters.”

Viewers Say the Series Deserves Another Chance

Getty KJ Dell’Antonia, Wendie Malick, and Lea Thompson speak during Reese’s Book Club Screening and Q&A for the Hallmark+ Series “The Chicken Sisters” in 2024

Some fans also explained why they believe “The Chicken Sisters” stands out from other Hallmark shows.

One fan called it “The best wholesome show that I’ve seen in a very long time. Has good teaching lessons for young and old. I sure do hope they come back with season 3 and more.”

Another thought the series could find an even bigger audience if it landed on another streaming service, writing, “It’s a great show. I could see it gaining a wider audience if reruns were picked up by a streamer like Netflix.”

Meanwhile, another viewer summed up what many fans seem to be feeling by saying, “I hope it continues! I’ve loved the series and I look forward to watching it.”

It seems like there’s still plenty of support for “The Chicken Sisters,” even though Hallmark has yet to reveal whether the series will continue.

Rumors Have Added to the Uncertainty

Getty Executive Producer/Director Kimmy Gatewood, Lea Thompson, Genevieve Angelson, Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP, Programming, Hallmark Media, Cassandra Sawtell, Wendie Malick, Executive Producer/Creator Annie Mebane, and Ektor Rivera attend Reese’s Book Club Screening and Q&A for the Hallmark+ Series “The Chicken Sisters” in 2024

Sadly, not every comment in was as optimistic.

One person, claiming to have worked on Season 2, shared what was described as insider information.

“Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but I worked on the set of Chicken Sisters season 2 and the series has indeed been cancelled. We are liquidating set pieces and wardrobe as we speak. Fans of the series should look out for an official statement released by the network later this year. :(“

The comment immediately sparked emotional reactions from other fans. Replies ranged from, “Noooo! I’m devastated…” to “Why did it end on a cliff hanger?”

More recently, musician and writer Jimmy Reno shared another update that caught fans’ attention. On Thursday, July 30, 2026, he posted on X:

“Fans of #hallmarkchannel #chickensisters are still awaiting a renewal decision on the series. Based on what I’m hearing, I’ll be very surprised if it gets renewed.”

Honestly, posts like these have only fueled more speculation about the show’s future. However, neither the Reddit comment nor Reno’s post confirms what Hallmark ultimately plans to do.

It seems like the only thing fans can do now is wait. Until Hallmark makes an official announcement, there’s no way to know whether “The Chicken Sisters” will return for Season 3 or whether Season 2’s cliffhanger marked the end of the series.