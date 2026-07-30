Read Tyler Hynes’ Heartfelt Message for His Fans Following a Special Weekend

Tyler Hynes is taking a moment to reflect on a memorable weekend with his fans.

Following his appearance at the “Christmas in a Small Town” convention in Dahlonega, Georgia, the Hallmark star penned a message to fans expressing his gratitude to everyone who helped make the event so special for him. The summer celebration brought together celebrity guests from iconic Christmas films and their fans for a festive weekend filled with meet-and-greets, special events, and plenty of Christmas cheer months before the holiday season.

After the convention wrapped, Hynes thanked everyone who attended, giving special recognition to the kindness and creativity of the “Hynies,” which is an affectionate nickname for his dedicated community of fans.

Hynes Says ‘Thank You’ to Fans After ‘Christmas in a Small Town’ Appearance

“Seeing these experiences through your eyes is a gift. ✨” Hynes wrote in the caption of his July 30 Instagram post, featuring a carousel of photos and videos from his weekend in Dahlonega. “Thank you for these moments. 🙏🏻 These are just a few. YouTube, Facebook, all the apps, search and you will find lovely people being lovely.”

He went on to reflect on one particularly meaningful tribute from the event, writing, “Seeing all the familiar faces on a poster for a film that tells your story was wonderful and I’m grateful to be in your audience.” The message refers to a fan-made poster featuring Hynes’ portrait created from photos of his supporters.

The Hallmark favorite also expressed gratitude for the positivity shown throughout the weekend, adding, “I appreciate every kind word, every kindness to each other, every time you took it all in. Isn’t it wonderful. :)”

Hynes also gave a special shoutout to a couple of fans. “Thank you @decadedayz @hyniesfilm and every person whose creativity and warmth found its way to this past weekend.”

“Your presence is the present. 🎁” he concluded.

Fans in the comments shared their love for the star:

“The perfect recap of such a special weekend! Presence is the greatest present, and words aren’t enough to thank YOU for always showing up for us. You are one of a kind and have created a community that is one in a million.holding onto the beautiful memories and hugs until next time🤍🤍🤍”

“Every year that goes by , I think @tyler_hynes has finally outdone himself. Then another year comes , and you keep showing up, staying authentic , being that same person from all those years ago , but better because you haven’t let anything change you.👏🙌❤️👑🤍”

“Your loveliness and your genuineness fills my whole heart. Being a Hynie is an honor. You sir are a treasure. Thank you for being you and for letting us love you 🤍”

Hynes Looks Back at Past ‘Christmas in a Small Town’ Memories

“All the little moments and memories come back making a post like this,” wrote Hynes in the caption of his June 14 Instagram post. “You make these beautiful.”

Hynes concluded his caption by writing, “See you there 🍑🎄☀️”

Included in his post are photos and videos from his time at the convention while meeting his fans, showcasing the love he has for each and every one of them. He even featured a photo of a fan wearing a shirt that listed the “Hynes Classics,” which are some of the fan-favorite films he’s starred in, including “Winter in Vail,” “It Was Always You,” “Always Amore,” and “Three Wise Men and a Baby.”