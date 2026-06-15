Tyler Hynes Says Fans Make His Memories ‘Beautiful’ Ahead of ‘Christmas in a Small Town’ Appearance

Tyler Hynes is showing gratitude for his fans.

The Hallmark favorite is reflecting on past “moments and memories” ahead of his appearance in Dahlonega, Georgia for “Christmas in a Small Town,” which is an annual holiday-themed fan convention and festive summer celebration. This year, the event takes place in the charming town of Dahlonega, Georgia, where fans can meet their favorite stars from iconic Christmas films and attend live Q&A panels.

Hynes Looks Back at Past ‘Christmas in a Small Town’ Special Moments

“All the little moments and memories come back making a post like this,” wrote Hynes in the caption of his June 14 Instagram post. “You make these beautiful.”

Hynes concluded his caption by writing, “See you there 🍑🎄☀️”

Included in his post are photos and videos from his time at the convention while meeting his fans, showcasing the love he has for each and every one of them. He even featured a photo of a fan wearing a shirt that listed the “Hynes Classics,” which are some of the fan-favorite films he’s starred in, including “Winter in Vail,” “It Was Always You,” “Always Amore,” and “Three Wise Men and a Baby.”

In the comment section, Hynes added another message to fans, “Bear hug 🧸”

Fans shared the love right back, expressing their gratitude towards the actor and their excitement for the upcoming event:

“You absolutely made my night almost a year ago. The wonders of video calling all the way from the Netherlands. These memories are still so precious to me. It doesn’t even feel like a year ago. I already got one of my friends up and ready to give you a hug from me. 😉 Thanks, Ty for just being your incredible self. 🤍❤️ @tyler_hynes”

“These are the moments that mean the most. Beautiful people, beautiful memories, and a whole lot of gratitude. 🤍🍑✨ See you soon, Ty and friends.”

“It’s so lovely that you’ve embraced being the ultimate joy maker😁, not just in making these wonderful movies, but in sharing your time with so many who are fortunate to attend these events😍. Still hoping for an event closer to us West Coast hynies🤞🍑🤞”

“I love these walks down memory lane!! Every moment, every photo, brings back all the joy. Thanks for this Ty. Can’t wait to see you and my friends again… soon!!!🤍🌹”

“So excited to see you again in Dahlonega!! Hugs 🫂 and hand hugs ✋️ This July holiday is helping me keep it together, for when is school over!! 💖🎉”

Hynes Will Be Attending ‘Christmas in a Small Town’ Saturday & Sunday

Hynes is slated to appear in Georgia from July 25–27 this summer.

“Celebrate the spirit of Christmas….right in the middle of summer!” reads the theme of “Christmas in a Small Town” per their official website. “Join us in the charming town of Dahlonega for A Small Town Christmas, a one-of-a-kind, ticketed convention that brings the magic of the holidays to life in July. Inspired by your favorite holiday movies and the warmth of a small town, This festive summer celebration features exclusive appearances by stars from iconic Christmas films! Don’t miss this chance to meet your holiday favorites and step into a storybook celebration you’ll never forget.”

For more information on tickets for this event, visit their website here.

The current guest list for “Christmas in a Small Town” includes Hynes, who will be attending on Saturday and Sunday, alongside many familiar faces, including:

Ryan Paevey (Appearing all weekend)

Joey, Matthew & Andrew Lawrence (Appearing all weekend)

Chad Michael Murray (Appearing Saturday only)



Jesse Metcalfe (Appearing Sunday only)

Rob Mayes (Appearing Saturday and Sunday)

Brendan Fehr (Appearing all weekend)

Tyler Hilton (Appearing Sunday only)

David Haydn-Jones (Appearing all weekend)

Drew Seeley (Appearing all weekend)

Katie Leclerc (Appearing all weekend)



Victor Webster (Appearing Saturday and Sunday)

Colin Egglesfield (Appearing all weekend)

Jesse Hutch (Appearing all weekend)