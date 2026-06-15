Sarah Drew Is ‘Crying’ as She Vulnerably Reflects on the ‘Sacrifice’ of Doing What She Loves

Sarah Drew is opening up about the sacrifices she has to make with her family in order to do what she loves.

The Hallmark actress, also known for playing Dr. April Kepner on “Grey’s Anatomy,” recently shared an update with fans that her husband and two children visited her on set. During their time there, Drew got to make many special family memories that she often misses out on while she’s on location filming. Following their visit, Drew shared her feelings on social media about being absent for many of the “big moments” in her family’s lives.

Drew Allows Herself to Feel ‘Everything’ After Special on Set Visit From Family

“And just like that- they’re back home again,” wrote Drew in the caption of her June 14 Instagram post. “I had the best time with my fam this past week.”

She continued to list the activities they did while visiting her. “Dinners and magic hour walks and set visits and family cuddles on the couch, and laughing at silly shows together (during my off time). Braiding Hannah’s hair each night – having Micah with me on set for the entirety of Thursday. We walked to my trailer after we wrapped and Micah said ‘you have the Best community here. It’s such a special place. Everyone is so wonderful. Thank you for letting me be a part of it’. 😭😭😭 I love my job so much.”

Though Drew loves her job, she also misses her loved ones. “And also- I miss my family so much when I’m away from them- and these days I don’t ever get to work in the town we live in- and – it’s hard. I miss a lot when I’m gone. I did a fair amount of crying yesterday – and this morning as well. It’s true – we can ‘have it all’ but never ever all at once. Doing what I love comes with sacrifice. When I’m working, I miss big moments in my kids’ lives. I miss parenting with my husband through those big moments and the moments for these kids get bigger the older they get. Because life is bigger for them now. And also… I wouldn’t change a thing. Just sitting here feeling all of the everything all at once.”

Drew is married to Peter Lanfer. The couple tied the knot in June 2002 and share two children: a son named Micah Emmanuel (born 2012) and a daughter named Hannah Mali Rose (born 2014).

This post follows an update Drew gave fans on June 11 where she announced that her family was visiting her on set. “The fam is here and I couldn’t be happier!!!” wrote Drew in the caption of her Instagram post. In the background of one of the photos Drew included in this post was a sign for “Fletcher’s Grove,” which means that Drew is most likely on set filming the third season.

“Back at it here in Fletcher’s Grove!!” Drew wrote in the caption of her May 14 Instagram post. The carousel post starts off with a reel of Drew on set alongside some of her co-stars, Lara Amersey, Melanie Orr, and Peter Mooney. In the reel, Drew starts to say “It’s season…” before Amersey, Orr, and Mooney suddenly jump into frame to complete the phrase together with a cheerful, “Three!”

Mooney then hilariously bolts out of frame, prompting laughter from the rest of the group.

The post continues with a series of snapshots, including a “Mistletoe Murders” Season 3 slate, festive donuts that spell out “Mistletoe Murders” Season 3, Drew posing in front of a trailer mirror with gifts and a card addressed to her. Additional photos show Sierra Riley holding three fingers up to celebrate the new season, along with several other sweet moments from set.

The official synopsis for the series reads, “Emily Lane (Drew) is a good-natured Christmas shop owner with a secret past. When local murders begin to pop up in Fletcher’s Grove, Emily can’t help but to use her unique talents from her past life to help solve murders that affect people in her new life. She crosses paths with Detective Sam Wilner (Mooney) who she starts to make a connection with, until he comes to learn there is more to Emily than meets the eye,” per Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark Media renewed “Mistletoe Murders” for Season 3 on February 20. The new season will air as part of Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas programming event in 2026. It will pick up following the suspenseful Season 2 finale cliffhanger, which found Emily and Sam finally confronting their feelings for each other.

“I could not be more thrilled to be returning to Fletcher’s Grove for season 3 of ‘Mistletoe Murders,’” Drew said in an interview with PEOPLE following the news of the series’ renewal. “As I’ve said in numerous interviews, this is my favorite job I’ve ever had. I can’t wait to tell more stories about Emily and Sam. I can’t wait to resolve that giant cliffhanger, and I can’t wait to be back on set with my beloved community in Toronto.”

Mooney agreed, telling the outlet that he was “so excited” about their Season 3 renewal. He went on to explain that “Mistletoe Murders” is “one of those rare shows” because the cast and crew are all “incredible” and they have “so much fun making it.”